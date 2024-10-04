 Help Me Pick a Weed Vape for Traveling | Westword
Help Me Pick a Weed Vape for Traveling

Hitting the real stuff tastes and feels better than vape cartridges, but carts win at convenience.
October 4, 2024
Dear Stoner: I'll be traveling for work and pleasure this fall, and am looking for vaporizer options that I can safely fly or drive across state lines. Should I buy cartridges and disposables, or go with something more personal, like a PAX or Puffco?
Atmos

Dear Atmos: You're legally allowed to fly and travel with the vast majority of cannabis smoking or vaporizing utensils. It's the cannabis and cannabis residue that might get you into trouble.

Most decent vaporizers can be disassembled and cleaned with rubbing alcohol and a few paper towels or cotton swabs, but all a disposable vape requires is the removal of a THC symbol or sticker. So what you're deciding between is the ease of a disposable vape and the pleasure and smoothness of hand-packed flower or rosin.
THC vape cartridges have come a long way, but they're still not the same as rosin as flower.
Hitting the real stuff tastes and feels better than vape cartridges, and there's not much more to it for me. If finding herb is easy at your destination or you're confident with smuggling a little hash through TSA, then go with the PAX or Puffco. I've been a Stroz & Bickel stan since buying a Volcano thirteen years ago (it still runs smoothly), and the German vaporizer manufacturer has four different handheld options for travel, if you're up for spending  $300 to $500.

If a state's overall vibe or lack of cannabis purchasing options scares you, then try vape carts or THC gummies, or take a tolerance break while you travel. Worst case scenario: you can probably find a store selling THCA hemp flower or vapes, which is essentially recreational weed for states that haven't legalized yet. It's untested and unregulated, but it's weed.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego
