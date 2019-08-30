Hemp and CBD Farmers' Market Coming to Denver

If you can drink it, you can hemp it.

Shopping at farmers' markets is a time-honored tradition, but a farmers' market popping up next month is designed to showcase a new, growing side of agriculture: hemp.

Coming to RiNo on Friday, September 27, the CBD & Hemp Farmers Market will focus on local hemp and CBD vendors, as well as educating shoppers about new uses for hemp. "Visitors have the opportunity to learn about how CBD products can help with aches and pains, improve sleep, and reduce anxiety in pets," according to the event's announcement.

Activities at the market will include making your own hemp florals and hemp-based clothing embroidery; you'll also get to try out some hemp-based eats while listening to live music from local bands.

Although CBD seems to be sold everywhere from gas stations to hot dog stands these days, many CBD vendors think that potential customers could still use more education on where to find CBD products and how to apply them. By bringing all kinds of hemp and CBD products to one place, event organizers hope that the market will be less intimidating.

The CBD & Hemp Farmers Market will run from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. (music goes from 6 to 8 p.m.) on Friday, September 27, at Boxyard Park, 2500 Broadway.