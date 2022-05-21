High Times Cannabis Cup Returns to Colorado in June

The High Times Cannabis Cup, a statewide competition for Colorado's marijuana industry, is coming back next month.
Colorado marijuana companies enter their best flower, edibles, concentrates and other products with High Times, which compiles and packs individual kits for each judge to take home and evaluate. Each kit comes in the form of a smell-resistant High Times backpack filled with Colorado product entries and scorecards for each category.
The judging kits will be available to pick up on June 5 at nineteen dispensaries across Colorado, including all Rocky Mountain High and Tumbleweed stores. Kits will also be sold at Emerald Fields's Glendale store and the Star Buds dispensaries in Boulder and Pueblo (not the Pueblo East or West locations). Judges have until August 3 to submit their scores, with winners in twelve marijuana product categories announced later that month.
Product entries include indica flower, sativa flower, pre-rolled joints, infused pre-rolled joints, solvent concentrates, solventless concentrates, distillate vape pens, non-distillate vape pens, infused gummies, infused chocolates and baked goods, as well as a single category of topicals, tinctures and capsules. Infused pre-rolls are a new category in the Cannabis Cup this year, while vape pens and edibles are split into two sections.
Nearly fifty Colorado marijuana brands are participating in the competition, according to High Times. All 228 judging kits will include everything but edibles, topicals, tinctures and capsules, which will be sold in a smaller amount. To become a judge, you need to be at least 21 (or a registered medical marijuana patient over seventeen) and register online.
Traditionally an in-person event with a panel of selected judges, the Cannabis Cup transitioned to a peoples' choice format in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The in-home judging will remain for at least one more year, but the wider voting system will stay for good.
One of Colorado's preeminent marijuana events in the early days of legalization, there hasn't been a Cannabis Cup open to the public in Colorado since 2015, the last time organizers were able to find a local government to approve the event. That could change next year, though.
"We plan to bring the live Cannabis Cup festivals back next year, and Colorado is top of the list alongside California and Michigan," High Times events and competition director Mark Kazinec says.
Colorado didn't have a licensing system for venues that wanted to allow marijuana consumption when High Times last hosted a full-blown Cannabis Cup, leaving many of the events festivities in a legal gray area. If High Times is able to find a venue approved by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division that can handle the event, Kazinec believes that Colorado will again be a host city.
"Legal, licensed cannabis events take strong planning, MED approval, a cannabis-friendly venue, and, of course, all of the top brands across the state to showcase how far they've come since our last event," he says. "Hopefully, in 2023 we'll make it a reality!"