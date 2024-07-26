 How Can I Conceal My Marijuana High? | Westword
How Can I Conceal My Cannabis High?

"My sisters and friends often give me weird looks or call me out, but I'm an adult and ain't stoppin'."
July 26, 2024
Dear Stoner: Any techniques or moves to make people think you're not high? My sisters and friends often give me weird looks or call me out, but I'm an adult and ain't stoppin'.
Teddy Burner

Dear Teddy Burner: Are you becoming an addict or consistently showing up late and stoned out of your gourd? If not, then what you do with cannabis is no one else's business. Trying to play it cool or worrying about what others think while high ruins the bliss and is counterintuitive to why we smoke weed, so maybe it's time to push back against your friends and sisters' expectations. That doesn't mean you should light up in front of them, but don't be ashamed of visiting a dispensary or smoking a bowl before dinner.
You can always fake a trip to the bathroom and hide out while you get your shit together. We've all done it.
Jacqueline Collins
If you do find yourself in need of a quick comedown, though, start with this combination: eye drops, hand wash, lip balm and chewing gum. Splash water on your face, too, and then fight like hell against any drowsiness, stoned giggles or silent moments. Worst-case scenario: You can always fake a trip to the bathroom and hide out while you get your shit together. We've all done it.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego
