Eight Cannabis Strains That Make Cooking More Fun

The art of cooking gets more colorful after a few hits of weed, but the result isn't always what we hope for. Sharp and hot things aside, it's way too easy to forget ingredients, skip instructions or allow your food to get more burnt than you are.
And that still doesn't stop me. A little pre-cooking flambé paired with an episode of The Bear or Bourdain is all the motivation I need to get to work in the kitchen, but choosing the right strain is key. You don't want to lose momentum from a stiff body high or eat your ingredients after the munchies take over. From classics to flavors of the month, here are eight cannabis strains that bring cooking up a notch.
(Whatever you choose, make sure you've read the recipe before lighting up, or prepare to backtrack while something is sizzling.)
Early Riser
A hybrid of Sumo Grande and Early Orange from FreeWorld Genetics, Early Riser is a daytime-leaning hybrid, if you couldn't tell from the name. The high is upbeat, initially, but the focused effects don't last as long as I'd like. The comedown is usually heavy on the stretching and overall lethargy, too. But for about an hour, Early Riser's high is euphoric and creative, allowing me to stay interested and concentrated. Make sure you're done before the yawning starts, though, and the post-meal slumber is that much better.
Strawberry Cheesecake
Strawberry Cheesecake is an old cross of White Widow, U.K. Cheese and the Chronic. The physical effects usually keep me inside, but creativity and sociability both increase after smoking. A book or documentary will suffice when alone, but aim for something more fulfilling, like cooking, room reorganization or finalizing travel plans, because the tunnel vision helps with getting things done. You should have enough motivation to stand in the kitchen for an hour, and the creativity and focus are helpful when piecing together a meal.
Chimera
Perhaps my favorite strain of 2023, Chimera provides a laser focus for cutting onions or, even worse, sweet potatoes.
This hybrid of White Truffle and the Creature doesn't bring the same buzz as a Sour Diesel, but the high is upbeat enough, and the focus and creativity more than make up for it. Reorganize the house, write a letter or get a little artsy; whatever activity you choose, Chimera livens it up.
Party Animal
This Animal Cookies hybrid brings significantly more energy than focus, which is fine when cooking up something familiar, but avoid Party Animal if you're trying out a new or complicated recipe. However, if you're making a mindless but strenuous dish, like shepherd's pie or tamales, then Party Animal is a great choice. And by the time you're done chopping, sautéeing, roasting and plating, Party Animal's above-average munchies will have you hungry and happy at the dinner table.
Super Lemon Haze
Novice smokers or anyone with bad reactions to "scary sativas" should stay clear of Super Lemon Haze, but seasoned cannabis lovers will appreciate the timeless flavor and effects of this citrus bomb. Bred by occasional Denver resident and Verde Natural co-owner Chuck Blackton, Super Lemon Haze smells like lemonade, Fruity Pebbles and a skunk's butt in the absolute best way. The strain's heady high keeps me rocking on the grill or in front of the cutting board, and I'm always ready to get off the couch for another marinade baste. If you can find this classic, buy as much as you can.
Trop Cherry
Trop Cherry was born and raised in Colorado, but this mix of Tropicana Cookies and a Cherry Cookies phenotype has made a name for itself across the country. Like Super Boof, Trop Cherry can impress the eyes, nose and lungs even if the person growing it isn't up to snuff. The upbeat high and blissful concentration make remedial tasks a lot easier to burn through, too, so let's get to potato peeling.
Dulce De Uva
The hybrid high walks right down the middle, leaving me in a state of mental and physical bliss without gluing me to the couch. Although I was worried that Dulce De Uva's stellar trichome production would cause debilitating effects no matter what, the high was mentally stimulating and physically relaxing without getting too heavy. Respect the power here, and you'll find yourself getting lost in sauce-making and rub creations.
Black Maple
Although physically relaxing, Black Maple's flexible high is creative, jovial and social. A comedown is likely, but there's plenty of time for fun beforehand. Throw on music, pour a small glass of wine or snifter of whiskey, and whip up some magic in the kitchen. Black Maple's "maple" flavor isn't very strong, but hints of grapes, gas, vanilla and wood make for a tasty toke, and the effects serve as a dependable aperitif. Best of all: Black Maple is a very hot strain this summer among talented growers, and should be easy to find.