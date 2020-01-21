Ask a Stoner: How Many Forms of THC Are There?

Dear Stoner: How many forms of THC are there? I feel like I've been seeing references with different letters lately.

Bango

Dear Bango: A wook once told me that our minds are intertwined with the universe and that both extend as far as you allow them to, man. Not sure why that stuck with me after the acid wore off, but I always think of cannabis when that saying pops in my head. The molecular profile of cannabis continues to amaze through the discovery of new cannabinoids and ways to use them.

Jake Holschuh

A Colorado cannabis company recently announced that it was working on THC acetate ester, a modified form of THC known as THC-O. Although THC-O is reportedly more potent and sedating than natural THC, this is modified by humans. Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THCP) and cannabidiphorol (CBDP)The molecular profile of cannabis continues to amaze through the discovery of new cannabinoids and ways to use them., two new cannabinoids just discovered by scientists, are au naturel, baby, and early research shows that THCP could be three times stronger than THC. However, neither of the new cannabinoids have been studied on humans (just mice), and cannabis plants don’t yield a significant amount of either.

But since anywhere from 120 to over 170 cannabinoids and phytocannabinoids have been discovered so far — including THC-V, Delta-8-THC and more — you can just add these to the others we know very little about.

