Ask a Stoner: How Much Weed Can I Buy With $400?

click to enlarge Jared Polis visits a dispensary in 2018 while campaigning for Colorado Governor. Kenzie Bruce

We’re still getting that $400 from Polis this summer, right? How much weed can I buy at the dispensary for $400?You might get more money than you’re anticipating. The original plan for Colorado taxpayers proposed a one-time $400 payment for single filers and $800 for joint filers. That bill passed , but because the payments are based on tax revenue collected by the state through the end of the fiscal year (June 30), proponents now say those payments will be slightly bigger than originally announced.Let’s get to the fun stuff: For at least $400, you could get an ounce of some of Colorado’s best dispensary flower and, if you go to the right place, have $100 to $150 left after maxing out your limit for the day. So why not grab a half-ounce and a couple grams of premium rosin? That costs upwards of $75 a gram, so it’ll burn through your refund real quick. Keep it in the fridge for special occasions.