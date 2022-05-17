Ask a Stoner: How Much Weed Can I Buy With $400?

Dear Stoner: We’re still getting that $400 from Polis this summer, right? How much weed can I buy at the dispensary for $400?
Bane
Dear Bane: You might get more money than you’re anticipating. The original plan for Colorado taxpayers proposed a one-time $400 payment for single filers and $800 for joint filers. That bill passed, but because the payments are based on tax revenue collected by the state through the end of the fiscal year (June 30), proponents now say those payments will be slightly bigger than originally announced.
