Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: How Much Weed Can I Buy With $400?

May 17, 2022 5:57AM

Ask a Stoner: How Much Weed Can I Buy With $400?
Westword
Dear Stoner: We’re still getting that $400 from Polis this summer, right? How much weed can I buy at the dispensary for $400?
Bane

Dear Bane: You might get more money than you’re anticipating. The original plan for Colorado taxpayers proposed a one-time $400 payment for single filers and $800 for joint filers. That bill passed, but because the payments are based on tax revenue collected by the state through the end of the fiscal year (June 30), proponents now say those payments will be slightly bigger than originally announced.
click to enlarge Jared Polis visits a dispensary in 2018 while campaigning for Colorado Governor. - KENZIE BRUCE
Jared Polis visits a dispensary in 2018 while campaigning for Colorado Governor.
Kenzie Bruce
Let’s get to the fun stuff: For at least $400, you could get an ounce of some of Colorado’s best dispensary flower and, if you go to the right place, have $100 to $150 left after maxing out your limit for the day. So why not grab a half-ounce and a couple grams of premium rosin? That costs upwards of $75 a gram, so it’ll burn through your refund real quick. Keep it in the fridge for special occasions.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation