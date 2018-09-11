International Church of Cannabis Trial Continued Until November

The City of Denver's fight with the founders of the International Church of Cannabis continues to burn slowly, as a trial scheduled for today, September 11, over social cannabis consumption charges has been postponed until November.

This is the third time the trial has been pushed back, with its first attempt in February declared a mistrial due to a lack of jurors. The second try, set for July, was postponed because of a court scheduling matter with the City Attorney's office. Now, the latest lurch in proceedings is coming from the defense after a new face has entered the picture.

Rob Corry began representing church co-founder Steve Berke at the beginning of September, according to defense attorney Warren Edson, and that means a lot of new homework. Edson had been Berke's legal counsel since February and continues to represent the other two co-founders of the church, Lee Molloy and Briley Hale.