Is Making Psilocybin Mushroom Capsules at Home Difficult?

Dear Stoner: I enjoy psilocybin microdose pills, but would like to start powderizing the mushrooms and packing the capsules myself. How do I go about ensuring each pill is similar in potency and effects?
Gravedale
Dear Gravedale: Making capsules at home is incredibly easy if you have a reliable mushroom source. All you need is a mini scale, an electric grinder and a pack of fillable capsules. These can be bought together for less than it costs to buy an eighth of mushrooms in most cities, and you're set for good. Grind the mushrooms, weigh out a preferred microdose amount, and pack ’em up!
experienced growers can dial in pretty consistent effects and psilocybin potency with their batches, every bag you buy will be slightly different. But if you stick to the same strain and source and stay diligent at weighing out each capsule, you should be sitting pretty.
After nailing down that part, it's time to start adding non-psychoactive mushrooms, like reishi and lion's mane, to the capsules for health and wellness benefits as you dose.
