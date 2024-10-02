 Is Making Mushroom Capsules at Home Hard? | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Is Making Psilocybin Mushroom Capsules at Home Difficult?

"How do I go about ensuring each pill is similar in potency and effects?"
October 2, 2024
cartoon stoner smoking weed
Westword
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Dear Stoner: I enjoy psilocybin microdose pills, but would like to start powderizing the mushrooms and packing the capsules myself. How do I go about ensuring each pill is similar in potency and effects?
Gravedale

Dear Gravedale:  Making capsules at home is incredibly easy if you have a reliable mushroom source. All you need is a mini scale, an electric grinder and a pack of fillable capsules. These can be bought together for less than it costs to buy an eighth of mushrooms in most cities, and you're set for good. Grind the mushrooms, weigh out a preferred microdose amount, and pack ’em up!
click to enlarge Painting of cartoon hands holding magic mushrooms
Making your own psilocybin mushroom capsules at home Is easy, and making sure each dose has similar potency is worth the effort.
Flickr/Doctor Popular
Each capsule won't contain the same amount of psilocybin. Although experienced growers can dial in pretty consistent effects and psilocybin potency with their batches, every bag you buy will be slightly different. But if you stick to the same strain and source and stay diligent at weighing out each capsule, you should be sitting pretty.

After nailing down that part, it's time to start adding non-psychoactive mushrooms, like reishi and lion's mane, to the capsules for health and wellness benefits as you dose.

Send questions to [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego
Colorado Marijuana Prices Nearing Record Lows Again

Business

Colorado Marijuana Prices Nearing Record Lows Again

By Thomas Mitchell
Cannabis Calendar: Green Dot Strain Release Party at Tetra Lounge

Events

Cannabis Calendar: Green Dot Strain Release Party at Tetra Lounge

By Westword Staff
Should I Keep Sending Cannabis Care Packages to My Friend?

Ask a Stoner

Should I Keep Sending Cannabis Care Packages to My Friend?

By Herbert Fuego
Good Chemistry Closes Two Denver Dispensaries

Business

Good Chemistry Closes Two Denver Dispensaries

By Thomas Mitchell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation