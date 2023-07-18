Navigation
Ask a Stoner: What's the Best Way to Roll a Joint, According to Science?

From a scientific perspective, rolling the best joint comes down to how long you grind the cannabis flower, but skill and quality papers play roles, too.
July 18, 2023
Westword
Dear Stoner: From a technical perspective, what is the best way to roll a joint? Like, how do I roll one to ensure the best smoking experience?
Frankie

Dear Frankie: Your joint-smoking experience depends on several factors, including the quality of the papers and cannabis as well as the skill and preferences of the roller. Joints burn more evenly, look more aesthetically pleasing and hit better when an experienced roller is at the helm. A sloppily rolled joint will get the job done, but weed is probably going to waste.
click to enlarge A man rolls a joint of cannabis
At the end of the day, good joints take practice, so get twisting.
Ken Hamblin III
There's a little science involved in the grinding process, as well. According to public experiments from Canadian cannabis and psychedelic research facility Delic Labs, the size of the ground herb is also integral to how a joint hits. After placing joints in an artificial mouthpiece connected to air flow and analyzing the burn rate and inhalation data, Delic discovered that finer cannabis particles made for more potent joints than larger-ground flower, while less-ground flower burned slower than finer cannabis. This information won't surprise veteran cannabis users, but it could be of use to newbies. At the end of the day, though, it really takes practice, so get twisting.

Send questions to [email protected]
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
