Why Colorado Tokers Love Koko Puffs

Baked goods are all the rage among breeders trying to come up with new names for their fruity, doughy strains, but there are only so many cookies, cakes and pies that society recognizes. Now cereals are the new frontier for sugar-obsessed tokers trying to reconnect with their childhoods. And for the most part, these strains are pretty darn tasty — besides Lucky Charms, which was an overrated cereal anyway.

Crunch Berry, Frankenberry, Fruit Loops and Fruity Pebbles OG have all been sweet on the nose, but Koko Puffs could’ve gone either way during our first meeting at a dispensary. I wasn’t sure if the “Puffs” part was the inspiration or if we had another Chocolope or Chocolate Mint OG — two delicious strains — on our hands. Either way, the thick layer of resin clinging to the inside of the display jar sold me.

Koko Puffs is the offspring of Kimbo Kush and Triple OG. You’d think a strain with such street-hardened parents would have a tougher name, but maybe they just wanted a better life for their child. To be fair, Koko Puffs is also a lot softer on the mind than its mother or father, keeping me easygoing and even-keeled after each session. But after several experiences with the strain, I was still wondering if I’d ever come close to going cuckoo for the flavor.

There’s nothing bad or unpleasant about Koko Puff’s floral, rubbery smoke — but there’s really nothing chocolaty or creamy about it, either. There are some nutty and sweet berry aspects to the strain’s flavor, however, and the high is so fun-loving that no one’s going to give a shit about the name anyway. I usually try to confront life’s issues, but it’d be hard to care much about them if I smoked Koko Puffs every day. If I did, I’d probably end up on a beach somewhere, falling asleep in the sand without a worry in the world.

Koko Puffs is a wholesale strain with a growing profile in Colorado, so some dispensaries could very well be growing it internally. So far, we’ve spotted the strain on the street and in seeds online, while a small but growing number of dispensaries sell it, too.

Looks: Koko Puffs comes packaged in round, compact calyxes with a murky cloak of resin covering the bushy buds. Regular spots of bright purple make the strain’s evergreen color hard to notice under the trichomes, which can be very abundant.

Smell: Koko Puffs starts out sour and slightly gassy and has a strong floral ending, but there are some subtleties that provide a little sweetness to the mix. Grainy, nutty notes and small hints of berry help Koko Puffs smell like a damp forest floor in the summertime.

Flavor: Although mostly comprising OG and Blackberry genetics, Koko Puffs has a very tart, rubbery smoke and heavy floral notes on the back end. There are some sweet berry overtones, though, which are also present in the aftertaste.

Effects: The high is the real selling point, and it can be part of a balanced breakfast, a mid-day pick-me-up or an evening toke that won’t keep me awake at night. Daily tasks and conversations go on without my becoming aloof or paranoid, and pushing through the munchies was easy when I had something to focus on. Medical patients have used Koko Puffs for mental anguish, headaches, glaucoma and sleeping disorders.

Home grower’s take: “I think this was retired by its breeder [Exotic Genetix], but if you can buy it in dispensaries now, then maybe you can find clones of it somewhere. I got my seeds online, and only three of the six ended up making it, but that’s part of the fun of shady seed banks. Nothing weird in the grow — pretty easy — and it went from seed to harvest in less than three months, which isn’t bad.”

Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email marijuana@westword.com.

