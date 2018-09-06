L'Eagle Sponsors RiNo Mural as Part of Crush Walls

The 2018 edition of Crush Walls will feature over sixty local artists contributing to more than 100 murals across ten blocks in Denver's RiNo neighborhood, with Mile High residents and businesses alike supporting the effort financially and spiritually. And like other businesses invested in its local community, one popular Denver dispensary is getting in on the fun.

Partnering with local artists Patrick Kane McGregor, Mike Giant and Jason Garcia, L'Eagle dispensary is funding a CRUSH mural that will cover 100 feet by 30 feet in hopes of "spotlighting a message of love through each artist’s style," according to an announcement form L'Eagle.

The artists have all done extensive work in the Denver-Boulder metro area, but each specializes in something different. McGregor, whose wife works in the cannabis industry, specializes in large portraits and murals known for their realism and powerful characters he includes. Mike “Giant” LeSage is more known for graffiti, tattoos and Sharpie drawings, heavily influenced by black-ink tattoo culture. Garcia, on the other hand, likes to focus on studio work when he isn't working on murals, tattooing or painting for large events.