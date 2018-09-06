 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The mural is a collaboration between three local artists.EXPAND
The mural is a collaboration between three local artists.
Courtesy of Grasslands

L'Eagle Sponsors RiNo Mural as Part of Crush Walls

Thomas Mitchell | September 6, 2018 | 9:20am
AA

The 2018 edition of Crush Walls will feature over sixty local artists contributing to more than 100 murals across ten blocks in Denver's RiNo neighborhood, with Mile High residents and businesses alike supporting the effort financially and spiritually. And like other businesses invested in its local community, one popular Denver dispensary is getting in on the fun.

Partnering with local artists Patrick Kane McGregor, Mike Giant and Jason Garcia, L'Eagle dispensary is funding a CRUSH mural that will cover 100 feet by 30 feet in hopes of "spotlighting a message of love through each artist’s style," according to an announcement form L'Eagle.

Related Stories

The artists have all done extensive work in the Denver-Boulder metro area, but each specializes in something different. McGregor, whose wife works in the cannabis industry, specializes in large portraits and murals known for their realism and powerful characters he includes. Mike “Giant” LeSage is more known for graffiti, tattoos and Sharpie drawings, heavily influenced by black-ink tattoo culture. Garcia, on the other hand, likes to focus on studio work when he isn't working on murals, tattooing or painting for large events.

The trio's work will be completed by the end of the Crush Walls festival September 9.
The trio's work will be completed by the end of the Crush Walls festival September 9.
Instagram/Jason Garcia

The mural is located at the intersection of Chestnut Place and 35th Street.

L'Eagle owner Amy Andrle is no stranger to Denver's art scene. Her company sponsored the Denver Theatre District and Denver Digerati's collaborative Supernova Digital Animation Festival in 2017, and she's now a part of the Denver County Cultural Council.

"We’ve been a fan of Crush Walls for years and of its mission to take art out of the galleries and into the streets,” she explains. “Patrick, Mike and Jason are enormously talented, so to be able to support their work on a project of this size has been a gift.”

The Crush Walls project debuted in 2010 from artist Robin Munro, growing each year as it diversifies Denver's urban landscape with voices around the Mile High community. Artists will be all over the RiNo neighborhood completing their works through Sunday, September 9. To learn more about Crush Walls artists, murals and where to find them this year, go to the festival's website.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >