Lil Wayne Brings His Weed Brand to Colorado

Another musician is joining Colorado's marijuana industry — as if his voice wasn't already Weezy enough.

GKUA Ultra, a marijuana flower and vaping oil products brand co-founded by Lil Wayne, has just launched in the country's oldest recreational pot market, with Weezy-approved weed now available in dispensaries across the state.

As is common among celebrity weed brands, GKUA partners with cultivators and extraction companies in legalized states for production. In Colorado, the company chose Harmony Extracts — a well-known retail marijuana name in its own right — to produce GKUA-branded flower and vaping products. Musicians such as Nathaniel Rateliff, Snoop Dogg, N.O.R.E., Rebelution and Wiz Khalifa have all joined in similar endeavors with Colorado pot businesses.

This latest celebrity weed launch marks something of a return of the New Orleans rapper to Denver's pot scene: In 2018, Lil Wayne performed at Denver's annual 4/20 festival at Civic Center Park, a decade-old tradition of free musical performances and plenty of pot smoking.

"GKUA is about inspiring people; it’s about a feeling. Now Colorado will get to experience the quality and potency of that GKUA,” Lil Wayne says in a statement announcing the brand's entrance into the Colorado market.

GKUA began operating in California in 2019, then expanded into Michigan and now Colorado. To celebrate the Colorado launch, rapper and Young Money Entertainment star Lil Twist will host a livestream on Instagram at 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, when he will interview a cannabis grower, laboratory director and various dispensary representatives, including Harmony's team.

“We’re delighted to work with Lil Wayne and the entire GKUA team to bring these rare, best-of-breed products to market that are designed to inspire people and fuel creativity," says Harmony lab director Jeremy Johnson.

You can currently find GKUA products at 32 dispensaries in Colorado, according to the company, with the majority of the stores located in the Denver area — though there are also outposts in southern and western Colorado carrying them. To see if a store near you is selling GKUA, try using the "Weezy Weed Finder" on the website.