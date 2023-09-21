Making THC-Infused Green Chile

Dear Stoner: I want to make green chile edibles. Any ideas on how I can infuse cannabis into green chiles or chile verde?
Mandy
Dear Mandy: That's quite the dive into local delicacies. Unlike our list of peach-centric strains and edibles, finding the cannabis connection to Colorado green chile is difficult — difficult, but not impossible. Roasting chiles at 400-plus-degree temperatures kills off most cannabinoids in homemade oil, and your standard pot of green chile doesn't have many vessels for cannabutter. Beef and chicken broths have enough fat for THC infusion, though; do it over low heat with hash or flower placed inside of a spice ball. If all else fails, you can always buy syringes or powdered THC at dispensaries and stir them into a chile pot near the end of stewing.
Send questions to [email protected].