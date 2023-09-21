 Making Cannabis Green Chile to Honor Colorado | Westword
Ask a Stoner

Making THC-Infused Green Chile

When in Colorado...
September 21, 2023
Cartoon stoner
Westword
Dear Stoner: I want to make green chile edibles. Any ideas on how I can infuse cannabis into green chiles or chile verde?
Mandy

Dear Mandy: That's quite the dive into local delicacies. Unlike our list of peach-centric strains and edibles, finding the cannabis connection to Colorado green chile is difficult — difficult, but not impossible. Roasting chiles at 400-plus-degree temperatures kills off most cannabinoids in homemade oil, and your standard pot of green chile doesn't have many vessels for cannabutter. Beef and chicken broths have enough fat for THC infusion, though; do it over low heat with hash or flower placed inside of a spice ball. If all else fails, you can always buy syringes or powdered THC at dispensaries and stir them into a chile pot near the end of stewing.
click to enlarge Green chile served with tortilla chips
Infusing green chile isn't the easiest choice, but it's still very doable.
Molly Martin
Infusing buttery eats that pair well with green chile is a fun route, because green chile pairs well with almost everything. I've seen mashed potatoes and wontons made with green chile in Colorado, yet the boss move is to dump it over easily infused dishes, like scrambled eggs or quesadillas. Or cornbread. Or buttered noodles. Make your cannabutter or oil if you haven't already, and start brainstorming.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

