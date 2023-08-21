Peach Pot Season: Ten Cannabis Strains and Edibles for Peach Lovers

Peach-flavored cannabis strains have never been easier to find in dispensaries, and edibles flavored like the stone fruit are popular, too. Whether you're hopping on board for the Georgia Pie strain, peach-flavored gummies or a cannabis-infused peach cobbler made with a leftover sack of Palisade peaches, there's no shortage of ways to keep the peach train going.
Peach Cannabis Strains
Peach Crescendo
A mix of old and new cannabis lines, Peach Crescendo hails from Chem D, I-95, Mandarin Cookies and Peach Rings, creating a sweet-tasting version of Frankenstein's monster in the weed world. The strain's potency and powerful body high give Peach Crescendo a nighttime designation for most users, but my mind remained stimulated for most of the high. Although up front it's a little more floral than peachy, a sour, syrupy smell reminiscent of peach rings or ripe nectarines comes through mid-whiff, with tropical, soapy hints of passion fruit and a chalky sweetness rounding it out.
Peach Maraschino
Peach Maraschino isn't the most peachy strain out there, but it's one of the most popular right now. I get a more sugarcoated profile off the strain, which probably helps its popularity, given the candy wave that growers are riding right now. There's enough stone fruit flavor in there to qualify for peach season, though, and the high makes for a great aperitif.
Peach rings and rubbery funk tend to take over my nostrils after I open a jar of Peach Maraschino, while some batches I've come across have hints of cherries or plums or a minty pop up front.
Peach Maraschino's effects can lean on the physically relaxing side, but I find the high to be creative, joyful and focus-friendly. Although munchies do hit impressively hard, the yawning won't come for a couple of hours, so the strain is well-suited to a night with close friends or as a pre-dinner joint.
Georgia Pie
The term "one-hitter" usually applies to a strain's ability to make us cough, but Georgia Pie fits it better than 99.9 percent of the cannabis I've tried. I often find myself feeling as if the session has just ended, only to see a clock and learn that I smoked Georgia Pie hours ago. This isn't a droopy-eyed marathon high, either, but a happily burnt state of mind. Such sustained bliss can make almost anything entertaining, but whatever Georgia Pie gives in stupid grins, it takes away in critical thinking. Georgia Peach is hyped as smelling like a peach cobbler, and there certainly is a lot of fruit in the aroma. However, I smell something closer to a peach pit — fruity, sweet and acidic, but more nutty and yeasty at its core. Those sharp, mouthwatering peach notes play a background role, with the earthy, doughy characteristics taking the front seat.
Peach Pit
About 90 percent of the Peach Pit I come across in Denver is in an extracted form, but there is some flower out there thanks to wholesale grower SPCY Canna. If you're a solventless hash fan, though, you shouldn't have a problem finding this jammy Peach Ringz back cross, as several popular extractors, including Olio and Soiku Bano, make rosin from the strain.
Peach Oblivion
One of the ultimate stoned fruits out there, Peach Oblivion from Green Dot Labs will out anyone who's holding this peach bomb in their pockets — and not just as a pot smoker, but a refined one. The strain's aromatic combination of acidic sweetness and saccharine peaches jumps out of the jar, and the flavor may be the closest weed smoke comes to tasting like a peach. If you can't find Peach Oblivion flower or extractions at your dispensary, see if they have Green Dot's Live Resin Rolls — half-gram pre-rolls that are often made with Reba Jam's tangerine-heavy flower and Peach Oblivion live resin.
Palisade Peach
A new-ish strain from grower Level 10, this variety named after Colorado's famous peaches is supposed to be a relaxing nighttime strain. I haven't tried it yet, but the time is ripe.
Peach Cannabis Edibles
Gummies
Peach Rings are hard to find in Colorado dispensaries, but there are plenty of standard peach-flavored gummies available. Wana Brand's Peach Bellini gummies, Summer Peach gummies from Incredibles and Tastebudz' Palisade Peach THCV gummies, among others, are all relatively affordable and easy to find. But Wyld's peach-flavored gummies, with a 2:1 CBD-THC ratio, might be my favorite. Dablogic's White Peach Yuzu gummies, made with rosin from the popular extractor, provide a little more oomph than distillate gummies. They taste like a delicious, mature version of a lunchtime gummy, which doesn't hurt.
THC Syrup
If you'd rather drink weed but still want a little room for creativity, then peach-flavored THC syrups may be for you. Made with distillate or solventless rosin, these thick, sugary syrups can be mixed with juices, teas and carbonated beverages, added into mocktails or infused with certain recipes. Bosky and Highgrade both have peach-flavored syrups in Colorado dispensaries right now, and more brands could be out there.
Sweet Peach Tea Shot
Similar to syrup but less thick and easier to chug, MarQaha's sweet peach tea THC shot can be slammed or added to lemonade, ice tea, seltzer or any other concoction you come up with. Each two-ounce shot of the peach tea variety is distillate-based and comes with 100 milligrams of THC.
Homemade Peach Cobbler
Oh, yeah.
A warm bite of utopia that ascends to heaven with the addition of ice cream, peach cobbler is the ultimate peach dessert. Infusing it with THC isn't very hard, either, if you make the crust with cannabutter. Cheri Sicard's recipe lays out the infusion and cooking process smoothly, and you can always add some peach THC syrup or a glug of MarQah's sweet peach tea shot to the filling. Just don't skimp on the ice cream. Or the brown sugar. Or anything else that's fat, sweet and unhealthy.