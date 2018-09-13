Ask a Stoner: Are CBD and THC Tinctures Made the Same?

Dear Stoner: When making a tincture from marijuana flower, do you get both THC and CBD, or are there two different processes for those? I’d like a CBD-dominant tincture, but still want a little THC.
Jeremy
Dear Jeremy: Congratulations for having enough patience to wait the four-plus weeks that tinctures take. Whether you’re using alcohol or forms of vegetable oil, making tinctures (like all cannabis-extraction processes) separates the trichomes, which contain the THC, CBD, CBN and dozens of other cannabinoids found in cannabis, from the plant matter.
Because THC is the most abundant cannabinoid in commercial, medical and black-market cannabis, most concentrates contain THC and little else — but that doesn’t mean there aren’t small amounts of CBD, CBN or CBG in there, no matter how minuscule. Now that high-CBD strains are becoming more popular, that ratio can be reversed. Just find a strain with the CBD-to-THC ratio you prefer, and use the same method. You could also make a CBD tincture from CBD-rich industrial hemp, but there wouldn’t be much THC in there.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
