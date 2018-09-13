Ask a Stoner: Are CBD and THC Tinctures Made the Same?

Dear Stoner: When making a tincture from marijuana flower, do you get both THC and CBD, or are there two different processes for those? I’d like a CBD-dominant tincture, but still want a little THC.

Jeremy

Dear Jeremy: Congratulations for having enough patience to wait the four-plus weeks that tinctures take. Whether you’re using alcohol or forms of vegetable oil, making tinctures (like all cannabis-extraction processes) separates the trichomes, which contain the THC, CBD, CBN and dozens of other cannabinoids found in cannabis, from the plant matter.

Hemp-derived CBD tincture on display at the NoCo Hemp Expo. Jacqueline Collins

Because THC is the most abundant cannabinoid in commercial, medical and black-market cannabis, most concentrates contain THC and little else — but that doesn’t mean there aren’t small amounts of CBD, CBN or CBG in there, no matter how minuscule. Now that high-CBD strains are becoming more popular, that ratio can be reversed. Just find a strain with the CBD-to-THC ratio you prefer, and use the same method. You could also make a CBD tincture from CBD-rich industrial hemp, but there wouldn’t be much THC in there.