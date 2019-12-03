 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Ask a Stoner: How Can I Make Edibles Work Faster?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: How Can I Make Edibles Work Faster?

Herbert Fuego | December 3, 2019 | 6:12am
AA

Dear Stoner: Is there any way to make an edible's impact more immediate? I don't like vaping or smoking, but I do appreciate how fast they hit.
J. Wellington Weedy

Dear Wellington: We've heard reports of infused products that kick in faster than traditional forms of eating weed, which can take anywhere from thirty minutes to upwards of two hours. I can see why you'd be interested in such an option, given how slow two hours can seem after a long day. However, most of these claims are questionable. While there are some infused drinks with concentrates that tend to hit faster than edibles, we're still far from quick results across the board.

Edibles powers, activate!
Edibles powers, activate!
Scott Lentz

There is one option I've recommended before, and I'll offer it again here: tinctures. Some companies might label them as sublingual sprays, but they're all the same. Finding them might require a little more Internet searching, since they're not as popular in the recreational market as they used to be, but tinctures can kick in as fast as ten minutes; they're applied under the tongue and enter the bloodstream faster. Just keep in mind that the effects don't last as long as edibles.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >