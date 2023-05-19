Malek's Premium Cannabis Has a New Rosin Line

Every good grower is going solventless these days, so a rosin line from Malek's Premium Cannabis was a natural next step.
"I smoke a lot of rosin. On the connoisseur side of consuming cannabis, you take dabs as well as smoke flower. I like concentrates in general, but I like solventless products the best," says founder and grower Malek Noueiry. "We've been wanting to get into the market for a while."
Noueiry didn't launch his cultivation until late 2020, so he's making good time on that goal, but he still wants to make sure his company's branded rosin can walk before it runs. Malek's Melts, made in partnership with extractor Myxed_Up, will hit a dozen dispensaries today, May 19, with a limited release of two popular Malek's strains: Panda Puffs and Tally Mon.
A popular extractor for medical marijuana patients that's worked for a handful of licensed brands as well, Myxed_Up will handle the extraction side, with Noueiry growing and selecting the plants used for extraction. Other Malek's strains such as Cookies and Cheese, Garlic Juice, Petrol Rainbow, Russian Cream and Sun Cake are all in the hopper, and Noueiry can't help but think about washing various strain combinations to create new flavors.
Wedding Cake and Sunset Sherbet, will be exciting to test out," he says. "In July, we're talking about mixing some Rainbow Belts and OZ Kush, to try to get some candy flavors."
Candy terps are all the rage right now, but Noueiry believes that Chem, Diesel, OG and other gassy strains are in line for a comeback. He's working on San Fernando Valley OG and Triangle OG cuts for future releases, too, but not all strains are created equal in the eyes of solventless extraction. Before sending a strain to the rosin maker, Noueiry needs to check on the resin.
"The best washers tend to be tackier and have big resin heads versus a slick, greasy feeling when you rub your fingers together. Those greasy strains don't make as well for solventless, and are a better fit for hydrocarbon extraction or flower form," he explains.
More strains and dispensaries will be added to the distribution list as production increases, Noueiry adds, with previous collaborations with 710 Labs and Soiku Bano providing helpful extraction data to consult during the flower selection process.
Malek's Melts will be made using a cold-cure process, so Noueiry recommends that customers keep it in the fridge and take it out a few minutes before dabbing to create a "puddle or lake" in the middle of the rosin before slowly stirring it together to ensure the most flavorful hit. Stores will be receiving anywhere from eight to forty grams of rosin in the first drop, so don't expect the jars to last long.
Find the first run of Malek's Melts at Eclipse, KrystaLeaves, Lucy Sky, Maikoh Holistics, Peak, Reefer Madness, and the Solace Meds and Verts Fort Collins locations, as well as Lightshade's Sixth Avenue, Federal Heights, Iliff and Sheridan locations.