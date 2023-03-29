Why Colorado Tokers Love Rainbow Belts

Almost every grower you talk to will mention the word "exotic" at some point, but how exotic can a strain be if everyone is growing it? I don't have a problem when a lot of growers take on the same genetics; that's a great way to find out who does it best. Strains like Georgia Pie and Jealousy helped users compare Colorado's top cultivations in 2022, and the featured strain in 2023's Pepsi Challenge could very well be Rainbow Belts.
A mix of Zkittlez and Moonbow, which also has Zkittlez genetics, Rainbow Belts has become one of the hottest candy strains in Colorado after a soft launch in 2022. Highly rated growers such as 710 Labs, Cuban Crew and Green Dot Labs are all pushing versions of it right now, and extractors are jumping on it, too. But why is the strain so popular?
Cannabis that tastes like candy is having a moment, but Rainbow Belts has a more complex smell and flavor than most sugary strains — even though its Skittles and Sprees qualities are very, very loud. I catch everything from Gatorade to pears and hashy dough when I take a whiff of Rainbow Belts, which usually means I'm in for an uplifting high. Don't fall for that false advertising, though, because Rainbow Belts will make you crash harder than any sugar high could.
Looks: Outside of the rare violet spot, this strain doesn't have the seven colors of a rainbow, and the trichome coverage is relatively light on Rainbow Belts' wide, fluffy buds. But the strain's lime-green color is a different kind of alluring, practically glowing in the dark.
Smell: Lemon-lime Gatorade powder smacks me every time I open a jar of Rainbow Belts, but the aroma is complex despite that sugary sweetness never leaving my nostrils. Hints of hashy dough, dank soil and an apricot-pear mixture all make noticeable appearances, with a nutty, spicy back end.
Flavor: The candy-like tropical flavor of Rainbow Belts is powerful up front, with a layered taste on the exhale that carries spicy, nutty and hashy notes. Some cuts are sweeter than others, however.
Effects: Effective at killing stress and swelling up the eyes, Rainbow Belts is meant for inside use. I'm not great at talking, walking or second-grade math after smoking it, and I can barely operate a microwave. Save this for therapeutic and relaxing sessions, and be prepared to go full stoner mode if you hit it more than twice.
If you're looking for the best Rainbow Belts in Colorado, you can't go wrong with the 710 or Green Dot cuts, although Green Dot's aroma and high are slightly stronger. The take from Cuban Crew and KrystaLeaves, while not quite as good as the top two, might be a better value at around half the price.
