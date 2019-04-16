 


    Herban Planet
4
Ask a Stoner: How Should I Mix Cannabis With Meditation?
Westword

Herbert Fuego | April 16, 2019 | 7:20am
AA

Dear Stoner: I've been thinking about trying some weed before I meditate, but am unsure of how to properly mix the two. Any tips on how to use it to my advantage without doing too much?
Lex

Dear Lex: Showing caution before diving in is a good way to start. When using cannabis to change your meditation or yoga routine, first consider cannabinoids and consumption methods. Some people prefer the intoxicating effects of THC, while others would rather relax with CBD. But most want a mixture of both to alter their minds and calm their bodies.

A cannabis-friendly yoga class organized by Mason Jar Events.EXPAND
A cannabis-friendly yoga class organized by Mason Jar Events.
Brandon Marshall

Try high-CBD strains and concentrates, or buy CBD isolate or tincture and ask your budtender for a strain that won't heighten anxiety. Look for hybrids with balanced effects, and stay away from Hazes, Durban Poison or other potent sativas. Edibles are trickier, because they take longer to kick in, so eat only a little at a time. If you're not a regular cannabis consumer, try these combinations out recreationally before mixing them with meditation.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

