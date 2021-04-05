Cannabis Calendar: Avett Brothers Headline Charlotte Figi Memorial Show

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Spring isn't the only thing in the air this month, with a lineup of cannabis activities ready to welcome April. Celebrate the winners of the Emerald Cup, support women and people of color working in cannabis — and, most important, take time to remember Charlotte Figi, a medical marijuana patient whose life will be honored during a virtual concert featuring the Avett Brothers.

420 Fellowship

Sundays, 10 to 11 a.m.

Held every Sunday, the 420 Fellowship is a series of non-religious spiritual chats and marijuana-friendly meditation sessions streamed live on YouTube. Register to attend the virtual gathering (21+) on Eventbrite, and learn more at the fellowship's website.

Rock the RoC Charlotte Figi Memorial Show

Wednesday, April 7

The medical marijuana community is honoring fallen hero Charlotte Figi on the anniversary of her passing with a virtual benefit concert. Headlined by the Avett Brothers, April 7's Rock the RoC show will also include performances and appearances by Glen Phillips, Ruthie Foster, Graham Nash, Sarah Jarosz, the War and the Treaty, Jeffrey Gaines, Nora Brown, Molly Tuttle, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta — the former CNN personality whose documentary made Figi a catalyst for medical marijuana policy reform and CBD interest around the globe. Viewers of the April 7 concert can tune in for free, but donations can be made before and during it through the show's Kickstarter campaign to further support the effort. Learn more about Rock the RoC and how to donate to the Realm of Caring at the show's website.

Emerald Cup Award Show

Saturday, April 11, 3:20 p.m. MST

This annual awards show is forced online in 2021, but will still honor some of cannabis farming's best and brightest. On top of the awards, guests can view a series of speeches, roundtable chats and musical performances, all taking place in the name of the plant. Sign up and find out more at the Emerald Cup website.

Black Cannabis Equity Initiative Talk

Monday, April 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Black Cannabis Equity Initiative and Minorities for Medical Marijuana are hosting a five-hour chat

with concerned cannabis stakeholders, regulators, industry leaders and elected officials across the country, including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Georgia congressman Kwanza Hall. Register to tune in with Zoom.

Wxmen, Wellness & Cannabis Conference

Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27

A series of panel discussions, keynotes and Q&As, this virtual conference covers women leading advancements and research in mental health and psychedelics. Learn more about the conference's plan and sign up for the attendance wait list at the event's website.

Know of more marijuana events? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.