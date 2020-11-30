Cannabis Calendar: ’Tis Almost the Season

Miss out on Thanksgiving? Well, folks in the cannabis scene have concocted their own version of the holiday: Danksgiving. This year, Danksgiving will be hosted by the Cannabis Connoisseur Coalition, which is pitting Colorado's best cannabis growers, extractors and caregivers against each other in a battle of buds.

But that's not the only holiday fun going on this week. Learn more about Danksgiving, an upcoming holiday bazaar and more fun pot events in our Cannabis Calendar below.

Danksgiving

Monday, November 30

Denver location shared upon registration

Hosted by the Cannabis Connoisseur Coalition, this fall gathering brings together commercial and amateur growers and extractors to see who's producing the best cannabis. Those who wish to join the fun can participate as judge, contestant or innocent weed-loving bystander. Tickets (21+) range from $42 for general admission to $250 to enter the competition. Buy tickets and learn more at the CCC website.

Making Your Own Pipe

Monday, November 30, 4 to 6 p.m.

Mountain Pup

2293 South Genoa Street, Aurora

Learn how to make a classic hardwood smoking pipe with professionals at Mountain Pup. After picking out wood blanks, both natural and dyed, you'll watch them be cut, carved, engraved (if you like), polished and finished into a working pipe. Bring your own herb to try it out at the end. Tickets (21+) are $49 on Eventbrite.

A Gift Bazaar

Friday, December 4, through Sunday, December 6

The Aviary

3239 Bruce Randolph Avenue

This three-day private market and gift-swapping event will have both indoor and outdoor lounges, as well as interactive lighting and illuminating installations, a cold-weather garage bar, bonfires, and artists and vendors to peruse. Cannabis use will be allowed in the outdoor areas. To learn more about attendance (21+) and the gift swap, head to Eventbrite.



