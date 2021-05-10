Cannabis Calendar: Wxmen, Wellness & Cannabis Conference

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

There are still worthwhile virtual events to check out as Denver slowly opens back up this summer, including online meetups with the Black Cannabis Equity Initiative and Colorado NORML — but the highlight of May is the Wxmen, Wellness & Cannabis Conference, a two-day expo for research in mental health and psychedelics, and how that affects women. Find out more below.

Inside Cannabis Social Equity in Colorado

Friday, May 14, 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Hosted by the Black Cannabis Equity Initiative, this virtual roundtable discussion will update viewers on developments surrounding Colorado cannabis regulations. Guest speakers include Senator James Coleman, representatives Marc Snyder and Mike Weissman, and a handful of pot industry representatives. Register to watch the discussion for free with Zoom.

Reawakening: A Men’s Ceremony of Cannabis, Drum and Dance

Saturday, May 15, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Sunflower Farm

11150 Prospect Road, Longmont

This cannabis-friendly ceremony, intended for men, will "reawaken your primal masculine soul" through a guided session with an interactive drum circle, primal bonfire dancing and closing conversation. There will be logs and stumps to sit on, but guests can bring their own cushions or chairs. Attendance (21+) is $60 on Eventbrite; bring your own cannabis.

Colorado NORML Sunday Goods

Sunday, May 16, 7:10 to 7:30 p.m.

The Colorado chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws will hold a weekly legislative update for cannabis users and medical marijuana patients. The virtual meeting will be held on Zoom; find out more and register on Facebook.

Wxmen, Wellness & Cannabis Conference

Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27

A series of panel discussions, keynotes and Q&As, this virtual conference covers women leading advancements and research in mental health and psychedelics. Learn more about the conference's plan and sign up for the attendance waitlist on the event website.

420 Fellowship

Sundays, 10 to 11 a.m.

Held every Sunday, the 420 Fellowship is a series of non-religious spiritual chats and marijuana-friendly meditation sessions streamed live on YouTube. Register to attend the virtual gathering (21+) on Eventbrite, and learn more at the fellowship's website.

Monday Mood and Movement

Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Urban Sanctuary

2745 Welton Street

Five Points yoga studio Urban Sanctuary is back hosting cannabis-friendly yoga sessions. The smoking sessions take place after arrival (bring your own bud), with attendees then taking part in 108 rounds of mantra, silent meditation and hatha yoga flow. Tickets (21+) are $25 on Eventbrite.

Know of more marijuana events? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.