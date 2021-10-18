Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Nearly Seventy Marijuana Harvest Batches Recalled Over Mold Worries

October 18, 2021 9:32AM

According to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, 69 different batches of marijuana were recalled.
According to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, 69 different batches of marijuana were recalled. Jacqueline Collins
Almost seventy batches of medical and recreational marijuana from a Denver dispensary have been recalled by the state Marijuana Enforcement Division over potential mold and yeast contamination.

According to a health and safety notice issued on October 15 by the MED, seven harvest batches of medical marijuana and one recreational marijuana batch grown by the Chronic Factory failed yeast and mold testing. An additional batch of medical marijuana failed water-activity testing.

Furthermore, another 33 recreational harvests and 27 medical harvests were processed and put on the market despite not being tested for contaminants. The strains were harvested between May and June and sold between June 10 and October 14 of this year, according to the MED.

Located at 150 Rio Grande Boulevard, the Chronic Factory opened last year in the former New Amsterdam Organics dispensary. This is the first marijuana recall issued by the MED in nearly seven months, and the first ever issued for water-activity testing, a new testing requirement implemented in July to guard marijuana products against moisture that can contaminate products after packaging.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


"Consumers with these affected products in their possession should return them to The Chronic Factory LLC for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming affected products should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the store from which they purchased the product," the MED recall reads.

The Chronic Factory has not yet responded to a request for comment on the recall.

Below are the cultivation license numbers (listed on all packaging) for the Chronic Factory's medical and recreational recalls, as well as the MED's health and safety notice and a list of the Chronic Factory's recalled strain batches.

Medical cultivation license: 403-01604

Recreational cultivation license: 403R-00879

PDF — Health_and_Safety_Advisory_The_Chronic_Factory_LLC.pdf
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation