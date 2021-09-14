Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Marijuana Hospitality on Thin Ice in Aurora After City Council Splits Vote

September 14, 2021 3:15PM

Marijuana hospitality is legal at the state level in Colorado, but local governments must opt in first.
Marijuana hospitality is legal at the state level in Colorado, but local governments must opt in first. Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge Marijuana hospitality is legal at the state level in Colorado, but local governments must opt in first. - JACQUELINE COLLINS
Marijuana hospitality is legal at the state level in Colorado, but local governments must opt in first.
Jacqueline Collins
In a surprise move, Aurora City Council rebuffed a proposed ordinance to allow marijuana hospitality businesses after Mayor Mike Coffman's "no" vote split the count at 5-5 on September 13.

Because the second and final vote ended in a tie, the ordinance is set for another round at the next scheduled council meeting, on September 20. If that vote again ends in a deadlock, the proposed hospitality program will have to stay on the shelf for at least six months before receiving another hearing.

While most observers thought the measure had the votes to pass, Councilwoman Marsha Berzins, who'd voted in favor of advancing the ordinance to a final hearing at a previous meeting, wound up voting no on the proposal. Berzins didn't elaborate on her vote during the meeting, and she also hasn't responded to a request for comment yet — but in the past, she has opposed loosening local marijuana regulations.

The empty seat on council reserved for Aurora's second ward could also hurt hospitality chances. The seat was vacated in June by Nicole Johnston, a past proponent of legal marijuana businesses in Aurora, after Johnston announced she was moving to Colorado Springs. That seat will remain vacant until the November election.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Under the pot hospitality proposal, part of a state-approved program, businesses such as restaurants, cafes and yoga studios could apply for a micro-sales license to sell limited amounts of products for patrons to consume on the premises, similar to the way they do alcohol at a bar — although state law bans marijuana hospitality businesses from holding an active liquor license. All 24 of Aurora's current dispensaries were eligible to apply for marijuana tasting rooms, and marijuana mobile lounges with approved ventilation and a partitioned driver, similar to a party-bus setup, would have been allowed, also. Half of all marijuana hospitality licenses would be reserved for social equity applicants for the first five years.

As she had before the first vote, Councilwoman Angela Lawson said that she couldn't support the lack of a cap on mobile lounges and worried that the city didn't have enough regulatory resources for marijuana hospitality, which pushed her to again vote no.

"If we're going to build all of this marijuana infrastructure in our city, we definitely need to have the resources," Lawson said, adding that she'd like to see more than one person assigned to local marijuana industry enforcement in Aurora. "I have a real issue more so with the mobile [lounge licensing]. We don't have a cap on that."

Councilman Juan Marcano suggested that the proposed marijuana hospitality program could be tweaked to address other members' concerns, but when he asked for a discussion about mobile marijuana lounges after the ordinance was rejected, his colleagues remained silent.

Before that, councilmembers had mentioned other issues, ranging from health effects to impaired driving. "I'm still concerned that we're in the learning phase on marijuana, because it's not the same as alcohol, because we have rock-solid legal guidance on alcohol and we don't have that on marijuana," Councilman Dave Gruber noted.

If the bill had passed on the second vote, Aurora would have joined Adams County, Black Hawk, Central City, Colorado Springs, Dillon, Denver and Glendale as municipalities allowing marijuana hospitality. Only Colorado Springs and Denver have lounges that are currently operating, however, with one in each city.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation