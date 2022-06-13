Cannabis Lubes, Lipgloss, Body Paint and Other Sex Products

Cannabis-infused sex products have become a growing part of the legal pot trade, with a handful of studies and companies claiming that THC and CBD can help increase stimulation and decrease discomfort for females while lengthening a guy's thrust count.
While those results may vary by the user, there is growing evidence, both scientific and anecdotal, that adding CBD, THC and other cannabinoids to sexual lubrication oil, gel, lipgloss and other products actually can impact sexytime.
Here are five options for Colorado dispensary shoppers.
HighOnLove
Former adult-toy industry executive Angela Mustone founded HighOnLove in Canada, where cannabis is federally legal, so she could test out potential cannabinoid lubrications for sex in group studies. Calling THC-infused lube "the gift that keeps on giving" for the female orgasm, Mustone says she only makes products that she and her friends would use. Currently, those products include cannabis-infused sex lubes, gels, massage oils, chocolate body paint and lipgloss — which, according to HighOnLove, takes fellatio to another level. The CBD products are promoted for comfort, while the THC serves the pleasure areas, but Mustone recommends using both. HighOnLove also sells sensually-inspired candles, pre-rolls and even vibrators. The CBD and hemp-seed oil products are available online, while the THC products are exclusive to dispensaries.
Tru Nu
A branch of the Nuvue dispensary chain and RMExtracts, Tru Nu is a line of THC and CBD topicals, mostly comprised of infused body lotions. Tru Lube, the sexual offshoot of Tru Nu, carries a higher price tag than its competitors, but Tru Lube also has 300 milligrams of both CBD and THC, giving you a lot of bang for that buck. Currently, True Lube is only available at Nuvue's five Colorado dispensaries.
Betty Essential Love Potion
Betty Essentials makes a handful of eccentric and fun infused products, like rim sugar and salts for cocktails and CBG and CBN bath soaks — both of which can help you get in the mood for the true star of the show: Betty's Love Potion. Infused with 200 milligrams of CBD, 100 milligrams of THC and 50 milligrams of CBG and CBN, the coconut-oil-based Love Potion is applied topically to the genitalia (female preferred) to "increase libido, intensify sensation and get things going," according to Betty. The standard flavorless Love Potion, as well as a vanilla-flavored version, are sold in about fifty dispensaries across Colorado.
OoYes
Although OoYes products don't contain any THC, they're full of CBD, CBG and ingredients like honey and plant terpenes to maximize oral, vaginal and anal sex. The lack of THC enables those products to be sold online, but OoYes products are also available at dispensaries (sorry, no THC in those, either, but they are cheaper as a result). OoYes also sells candles, mouth lozenges and a CBD sex guide book for those who want to wade in slowly.
Foria
Foria broke into the cannabis industry early, launching a line of THC-infused lube for medical marijuana patients in 2013. Foria then came to Colorado in 2016 with cannabis-infused vaginal and (eventually) anal suppositories, and later branched out to the CBD realm. The company paused production on THC products in 2021, citing a decision to continue expanding its hemp-derived CBD products, which also include lubes and suppositories; they're designed to freeze before penetration and then melt afterward.