Ask a Stoner: Should I Expect Marijuana Prices to Stay This Low?

Dear Stoner: I’ve noticed prices have gone down at my dispensary recently. Should I expect that to change, or will these good days last?
Happily Surprised
Dear Happily Surprised: Cannabis growers and retailers might not think these days are so good. Dispensaries have reported declining sales for seven straight months, according to the state Department of Revenue, and wholesale prices fell big going into 2022. January and February are notoriously slow months for Colorado’s cannabis industry, but this year has been worse than anticipated, based on my conversations with budtenders and business owners.
