Ask a Stoner: Should I Expect Marijuana Prices to Stay This Low?

click to enlarge Scott Lentz

I’ve noticed prices have gone down at my dispensary recently. Should I expect that to change, or will these good days last?Cannabis growers and retailers might not think these days are so good. Dispensaries have reported declining sales for seven straight months, according to the state Department of Revenue , and wholesale prices fell big going into 2022 . January and February are notoriously slow months for Colorado’s cannabis industry, but this year has been worse than anticipated, based on my conversations with budtenders and business owners.While the vast majority of these businesses aren’t on the brink of closing, the situation does mean lower prices for us. I’ve seen flower brands like Green Dot Labs and Snaxland going for $40 and less for an eighth with no deal attached, which would’ve been unheard of last summer. Cannabis is still an agricultural commodity, so market factors will keep retail prices fluctuating, and we’ll probably see more expensive pot again at some point. Still, these incremental drops tend to leave scars. Even if prices do go up occasionally, history shows that the market is more buyer-friendly in the long run.