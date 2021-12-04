Colorado Regulators Recall All Drip Marijuana Products

According to the MED's announcement of the recall, investigators found medical and recreational marijuana products that were "untested, not tested properly, and in certain cases, were confirmed to contain levels of contaminants above the acceptable limits." Because of the multiple infractions, the MED and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have labeled all Drip products, both medical and recreational, as a potential threat to public health.
The products were sold to consumers prior to November 18. All medical marijuana products made by Drip have a business license number of 404-00615 on their packaging; Drip's license number for recreational products is 404R-00338.
The health and safety notice, sent out late December 3, listed potency and homogeneity rules as the reasoning behind the contaminant flag, but didn't include the contaminants for which Drip had tested positive.
The Drip website announces that its products are "coming soon to a dispensary near you," but dispensary menu services show that they're already available in local stores. The company produces infused beverages and condiments, as well as marijuana concentrate and hash-infused pre-rolled joints under the brand Drip 710.
Although marijuana testing is required in Colorado, it's the responsibility of the business owner to make sure all testing requirements are met, with MED enacting recalls upon tips and inspections.
The MED and Drip didn't immediately respond to requests for comment about the recall.