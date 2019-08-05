Marijuana Strains That Boost Creativity

Need a little spur in creativity to finish that essay or PowerPoint presentation? Cannabis isn't always the cure, but there's no doubt it will put you in a different state of mind. That elevated perspective can take you to a new world for a few hours, kickstarting a brainstorm session or helping you critically review your work.

But that doesn't mean that any old strain will get the job done. Many varieties of cannabis can shut down creativity, motivating you to do nothing more than eat a box of corn dogs and laugh at the TV. Finding that inspirational mix of terpenes and cannabinoids is key, and we're here to help.

Below are ten strains we've reviewed over that past year that have provided a creative boost, helping us read, write and rock and roll on a whole ’nother level.

Sage N Sour

Sage N Sour

Like its flavor profile, Sage N Sour’s high is a well-balanced mix of its parents’ strengths. A burst of enthusiastic energy hits my body immediately while loosening my limbs, but the Afghani influence from Sage keeps that energy in check, allowing me to focus on creative or laborious tasks without a major comedown.

Cashmere

Cashmere

Cashmere usually delivers a calming, euphoric wave initially, followed by a slow but gentle shift into physical relaxation. Don’t expect to work out after smoking Cashmere, but a surprise visit from your parents won’t freak you out, either.

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue’s head high can seem very intense initially, but it calms down quickly once you find something to focus on for a few minutes. Although that energy is best used for physical activity, the visual aspects and focus can also be fitting for a fun movie or thrilling read. The best part? The comedown is minimal, leaving you relatively un-zomibified.

Sueño

Sueño

Personal experiences with Sueño have proved relatively reliable, creating a productive daytime buzz with a manageable comedown and no appetite induction for my high tolerance. While hardly enough to ensure vivid dreams at night, the strain is at least the foundation of a good daydream.

Star Dawg

Star Dawg

Regular tokers will appreciate Star Dawg’s mental lift and quick burst of elation, which can spur creativity and curiosity. Medical benefits have included treating mental anguish, fatigue, eating disorders, headaches and nausea.

Citral Glue

Citral Glue

The main reason for Citral Glue's recent spike in popularity is its daytime effect, which can help me finish anything from an article to a workout. Although Citral Glue has never made me feel caffeinated, it does provide a strong uplift if I have something to focus on. That combination of mental relaxation, strong cognition and slight pain management puts the strain in my late-morning or afternoon rotation, but it can be a great evening smoke, too, for after-work fun.

Strawberry Diesel

Strawberry Diesel

That uptick expected from Diesel or Cough strains isn’t jolting, but what the high lacks in energy, it makes up for in focus. Delicious and uplifting without pushing you over the edge (though you can certainly do that yourself), the high is productive without heightening the nerves, allowing you to be creative, finish chores and deal with boring conversations.

Super Sour Lemon

Super Sour Lemon

As the invigorating smell suggests, Super Sour Lemon is a prime strain for active lifestyles, and those uplifting qualities aren’t compromised by heightened anxiety or chronic dry mouth, unlike with Super Lemon Haze. The strain’s flavor is also friendlier to beginners than that of Lemon Skunk, and more reminiscent of fruit and candy than rubber and gasoline.

UK Cheese

UK Cheese

Easy to handle for high tolerances and occasional users alike, UK Cheese produces a high that’s best suited for daytime but carries a comedown that will still help you fall asleep. The mental stimulation provides a boost in creativity despite a somewhat cloudy mindset, making focusing on more than than one task difficult. The strain’s medical benefits include treating anxiety, mental anguish, eating disorders, fatigue and minor pain.

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze’s flavor may stack up with other old Haze strains, but the high is still relatively calm despite its reputation. Although it causes time to move a little slower than your brain and makes you prone to cottonmouth, the strain is still very reliable in the daytime and for creative projects. Medical benefits have included treating exhaustion, stress, eating disorders and excessive apathy.