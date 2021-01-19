Ask a Stoner: Should I Trust Vending Machine Weed?

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Dear Stoner: What’s the point of a weed vending machine if I still have to go to the dispensary to pick it up? That’s like buying a pre-packaged sandwich at Cheba Hut.
Elle
Dear Elle: I share your concern for freshness regarding anything that comes out of a vending machine — we've all suffered through stale Pop-Tarts and cheesy-peanut butter crackers — but it’s not like the weed on the shelf isn’t dry as a bone, or those discounted edibles aren’t on their deathbed. If anything, a vending machine might keep some of those products crisper than a jar or box does.
Cannabis vending machines aren’t very widespread at Colorado dispensaries yet, but a few stores in Denver and southern Colorado are carrying them. Coronavirus and pandemic aftershock could make vending machines more prevalent going forward, and that development may not be all bad. The dispensary purchasing process takes too long for those of us who walk in knowing what we want and get stuck behind a newbie. If my purchase is similar in condition to what’s behind the bud bar and I can skip a line, why not save time?
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.