 Mike Tyson Boxing Glove Edibles Comes to Colorado | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Colorado Banned His Ear-Shaped Edibles, but Mike Tyson Returns With Boxing Gloves

The boxer's THC gummies were originally shaped like an ear with a chunk missing, but Colorado cannabis laws banned the shape.
August 20, 2024
Mike Tyson's newest line of edibles, Mike's Knockout Gummies, are available in dispensaries across Colorado.
Mike Tyson's newest line of edibles, Mike's Knockout Gummies, are available in dispensaries across Colorado. Courtesy of Tyson2.0

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $14,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$14,500
$13,400
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth, but what if a state government is doing the punching?

Mike Tyson's cannabis business plans took a stiff jab in 2022 when the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) would not allow the former heavyweight champion's brand, Tyson2.0, to sell weed-infused gummies shaped like an ear with a chunk missing on the top. The gummies, named Mike Bites and intended to evoke memories of Tyson infamously biting Evander Holyfield's ear during a title bout in 1997, broke a law in Colorado banning any THC treats from being shaped like humans, animals, fruit or other objects that could attract children.

While Tyson2.0 responded by changing the shape of its edibles sold in Colorado dispensaries to a capital "T," other states started banning the ear-shaped gummies, including Arizona, Florida, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The company grew tired of being limited to the "T" design, though, and just announced that dispensaries in states where Mike Bites are banned will now be stocked with Mike's Knockout Gummies. They're shaped like boxing gloves, and comply with Colorado's edible shape law, according to Tyson2.0.

The plant-based gummies, infused with full-spectrum rosin, are already on sale in over a dozen dispensaries in the Denver area and across Colorado, including Best High, Elite Cannabis, Golden Meds, Jaws, Police & Thieves and Xclusive Cannabis, among other stores.

"We first delivered the Mike Bites ear-shaped edibles, which took over the world. These Knockout Gummies represent another step in our mission to make plant-based wellness accessible to all," Tyson says in a statement accompanying the product announcement. "Whether it be through ears or gloves, I’m always looking for new ways to connect with my fans, and I think these gummies will pack a real punch in Colorado."
click to enlarge Mike tyson ear-shaped edibles Mike Bites
Tyson's ear-shaped edibles, Mike Bites, weren't allowed in Colorado's cannabis market because of rules banning marijuana items with shapes that could attract children.
Courtesy of Tyson2.0
Iron Mike first entered the marijuana industry in 2017 with a line of dispensary products called Tyson Ranch, with the intent of opening a weed-centric resort of the same name. That business went defunct, but he launched Tyson2.0 in 2021; the brand is operated by parent company Carma HoldCo, which has marijuana products made in partnership with celebrities like Future, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair.

Tyson2.0 is celebrating the Knockout Gummies launch and Tyson's upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul with a giveaway contest that runs through September 30. After uploading their receipts and entering, customers can win prizes like a boxing glove signed by Tyson as well as cannabis pipes and products.

In a statement to Westword, the MED says the boxing glove shape "does not appear to directly conflict" with Colorado marijuana laws, but stopped short of giving a full green light.

"With limited information or analysis, a boxing glove-shaped edible product does not appear to directly conflict with the restriction applied to an ear-shaped edible," the MED notes. "However, the Division does not provide legal advice, so any individual looking to introduce new product types or shapes should consult with qualified legal counsel."

Or risk another knockout.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Thomas Mitchell has been the news editor of Westword since February 2024. He's been with the publication since 2017 and was formerly its cannabis editor. He’s earned numerous awards and accolades for his work, including placing second for the Marijuana Enterprise Reporting Award from the Colorado Society of Professional Journalists in 2018; being named a Top Cannabis Journalist by Leafbuyer in 2020; and placing first for the College Sports Writing Award from the Arizona Press Club in 2014. His prior work experience includes Arizona Republic, Inman News and Fox Sports.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell
Colorado's First Dispensary Licensed for Delivery Shutting Down the Service

Marijuana

Colorado's First Dispensary Licensed for Delivery Shutting Down the Service

By Thomas Mitchell
Method Man Visits Denver Cannabis Venue

High Society

Method Man Visits Denver Cannabis Venue

By Thomas Mitchell
Cannabis Calendar: Laugh Your Hash Off

Events

Cannabis Calendar: Laugh Your Hash Off

By Westword Staff
Cap Hill Hotel Owner Still Has High Hopes for Cannabis Consumption Lounge

Business

Cap Hill Hotel Owner Still Has High Hopes for Cannabis Consumption Lounge

By Cynthia Barnes
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation