Colorado Banned His Ear-Shaped Edibles, but Mike Tyson Returns With Boxing Gloves

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth, but what if a state government is doing the punching?
Mike Tyson's cannabis business plans took a stiff jab in 2022 when the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) would not allow the former heavyweight champion's brand, Tyson2.0, to sell weed-infused gummies shaped like an ear with a chunk missing on the top. The gummies, named Mike Bites and intended to evoke memories of Tyson infamously biting Evander Holyfield's ear during a title bout in 1997, broke a law in Colorado banning any THC treats from being shaped like humans, animals, fruit or other objects that could attract children.
While Tyson2.0 responded by changing the shape of its edibles sold in Colorado dispensaries to a capital "T," other states started banning the ear-shaped gummies, including Arizona, Florida, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The company grew tired of being limited to the "T" design, though, and just announced that dispensaries in states where Mike Bites are banned will now be stocked with Mike's Knockout Gummies. They're shaped like boxing gloves, and comply with Colorado's edible shape law, according to Tyson2.0.
The plant-based gummies, infused with full-spectrum rosin, are already on sale in over a dozen dispensaries in the Denver area and across Colorado, including Best High, Elite Cannabis, Golden Meds, Jaws, Police & Thieves and Xclusive Cannabis, among other stores.
"We first delivered the Mike Bites ear-shaped edibles, which took over the world. These Knockout Gummies represent another step in our mission to make plant-based wellness accessible to all," Tyson says in a statement accompanying the product announcement. "Whether it be through ears or gloves, I’m always looking for new ways to connect with my fans, and I think these gummies will pack a real punch in Colorado."
Tyson2.0 is celebrating the Knockout Gummies launch and Tyson's upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul with a giveaway contest that runs through September 30. After uploading their receipts and entering, customers can win prizes like a boxing glove signed by Tyson as well as cannabis pipes and products.
In a statement to Westword, the MED says the boxing glove shape "does not appear to directly conflict" with Colorado marijuana laws, but stopped short of giving a full green light.
"With limited information or analysis, a boxing glove-shaped edible product does not appear to directly conflict with the restriction applied to an ear-shaped edible," the MED notes. "However, the Division does not provide legal advice, so any individual looking to introduce new product types or shapes should consult with qualified legal counsel."
Or risk another knockout.