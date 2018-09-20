Denver YouTube Series Dives Into Cannabis and Immigration

If controversial subjects in Colorado were a topic on Family Feud, the survey would likely list cannabis and immigration somewhere in the top five, along with housing prices and the homeless. So when local actors and filmmakers got together to make a web series about an immigrant who likes to get high and confront neo Nazis, they knew shit was about to be stirred.

“It's basically a feel-good piece if you take season one as a whole,” says Mile High Chronicles producer Clovis Dimulu. “Each episode is so short, four to six minutes each, It's like a series of selfies with some very Denver characters, set right in the middle of today's news headlines.”

And headlines is what Dimulu, director and longtime theater artist Mare Trevathan and actress Julia Fournier hope to gain after Mile High Chronicles debuts on the web. Set in present-day Denver, the series centers on Fournier's character, Kassandra. An immigrant from Guatemala, Kassandra is a mobile-app developer stuck driving for imaginary ride-share company Dryft.