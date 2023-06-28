Why Colorado Tokers Love Mint Smash

Moving has always been a pain in the ass, but now it's a pain on the joints, too. In desperate need of something to quickly soothe an aching back and inflamed ankles as I waited for the Advil to take hold, weed that smelled like Icy Hot seemed appropriate.
If Mint Smash's soothing, mentholated aroma didn't make me drift toward the thought of pain relief, the name sure did. Getting "smashed" on weed basically means you're stuck to the couch for a few hours with melting limbs. After loading up a U-Haul largely by myself, that was exactly what I needed. And after two bong hits, that was exactly what I got.
Mint Smash's parents, Kush Mints and a Mai Thai phenotype, are solid if unspectacular strains, but have proven to be successful enough in dispensaries. Kush Mints is relatively popular among extractors for good yields and a fresh, piney flavor, but I've yet to come across an impressive take on Mai Tai in Colorado, and I'm a big fan of rum and tiki drinks. Some strains just need another chance, though, and I've seen winners born from losers before. Thanks to Cuban Crew, one of Colorado's better cultivations, Mint Smash is a winner at night.
Every one of my Mint Smash sessions ends in excessive yawning and stretching no matter what time of day it is, and the minty allure speaks for itself. Both the high and smell are extremely consistent, which is harder to pull off than it seems. Whether you're in need of an early night's sleep or looking for a comfortable day inside, Mint Smash is likely to provide that for you. Keep snacks on hand, though, or a growling stomach will keep you awake.
Looks: Covered in frosty trichomes with a tendency to turn dark purple, Mint Smash's dark hues and bright-green nodes contrast well with each other, though some buds can be almost all purple. Density and shape vary, but foxtailing is common.
Smell: Mint Smash's invigorating punch of mint and menthol opens my eyes wide. There's a tropical layer, too, which almost reminds me of a freshly poured mojito, but with a hint of sweet bitterness and spice. The sweet, bitter and spicy notes remind me of chocolate or vanilla depending on the cut, but the menthol characteristics always dominate.
Flavor: Mint Smash's smell and taste are similar, but tropical fruit notes are more noticeable in the smoke. Still, those mint, pine and vanilla-hash flavors form a loud combination that tastebuds struggle to ignore.
Effects: You won't be smashed immediately, but it will come. The high is hazy between the ears and hard to fight from the beginning, but physical effects don't come for at least another half-hour. Either way, prepare for the classic effect trio of hungry, happy and sleepy, and don't waste energy avoiding it. Embrace the lethargy and munchies, and float away on that lazy river.
Where to find it: Mint Smash has been spotted at A Cut Above, the Center, Callie's Cannabis Shoppe, Emerald Fields, Greenfields, Green Man, the Green Solution, Green Valley Dispensary, the Herbal Cure, Herbal Wellness, KrystaLeaves, L'Eagle, Medicine Man, Mile High Dispensary, Rocky Road, Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, Social Cannabis, Standing Akimbo, Star Buds and Trees.
Bloom County and Cuban Crew grow and distribute Mint Smash across Colorado, while KrystaLeaves, the dispensary arm of Cuban Crew, has an in-house version, as well. Concentrate Supply Co., Mile High Xtractions and TS Labs make concentrated versions of the strain, but more extractions could be out there. Bloom and Cuban Crew's cuts are a good value at $30 to $35, with their own good qualities to stand on. Cuban Crew's cure and sharp minty notes win out if I had to choose, but Bloom's is a strong alternate and easier to find.
