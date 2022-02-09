Why Colorado Tokers Love Mai Tai

Most people drink tiki cocktails in the summer or on the beach, but I prefer them in the middle of winter, when I crank up the heat and embrace a tropical state of mind. Unless I'm armed with antacid ammunition, though, I can only drink a couple before my stomach bows out.
I wanted to keep the Copacabana vibes going during Denver's recent storm, and the pineapple juice and Pepcids were gone. Smoking something tropical sounded like a good alternative, and there's no better place to start than with Mai Tai.
You can find a good Mai Tai cocktail at most tiki bars, but my favorites are made in San Francisco's Chinatown. While no bar makes them the same way, they're all stronger and tastier than what we're accustomed to getting at beach resorts, with a range of rum mixtures, juices and Chinese liqueurs making their marks; by comparison, whatever Embassy Suites serves seems like a Capri Sun.
The first Mai Tai cannabis I tried was a hybrid of Maui Waui and Tutti Frutti. The strain was known for tropical, fruity flavors and a Haze-like daytime buzz, like a lot of Hawaiian varieties at the time. Such a cross would've excited tokers fifteen years ago, but now people want nugs that are more hulked up and sugar-coated, and that's where today's take lands.
California breeder Jungle Boys is largely responsible for the current Mai Tai, a mix of Purple Punch and Sunset Sherbet. That's the cut you're most likely to find at dispensaries, and that's what at least four different growers are putting out in the Denver area right now.
The first Mai Tai was viewed as a bright, trademark "sativa" back when that term was accepted, but this Mai Tai isn't for outdoor adventures or bouncy activity, instead packing a physical punch that's guaranteed to knock out the uninitiated. Like Chinatown Mai Tais, it's stronger and more complex than the original and carries a slow, mounting high that's perfect for a day spent inside when the weather isn't cooperating.
Looks: Dense, chunky and oblong, the new Mai Tai has all the bulk and trichome coverage of a modern strain. Purple spots tend to appear on the leaves more than on Purple Punch, but the same deep, striking color is there.
Smell: A strong blast of berries and grapes sweeps through my nostrils, almost reminding me of Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries. The syrupy fruit notes are followed by a tangy, sour bite of lemons and oranges — or even tart cherries, depending on the cut — followed by a subtle back end of earthy, bitter notes.
Flavor: As expected, Mai Tai's fruity flavors dominate the smoke's flavor, with strong notes of grapes, oranges and berries, and earthy hints of OG Kush hanging around at the end.
Effects: Mai Tai never robs my wits, but the physical effects are almost edible-like, showing up strongly in my eyes and slowly draining energy after the first thirty minutes. The relaxation isn't exhausting for the first half of the high, however, with the effects snowballing for a little over an hour before munchies and sleep take control.
Where to find it: We've caught Mai Tai at Buddy Boy, Doc's Apothecary, Doctors Orders, Igadi, Higher Grade, Lemonnade, LoDo Wellness Center, Makena, Marquis Cannabis, Mountain Medicinals, Nature's Herbs and Wellness, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Peak, Rocky Mountain Cannabis, Rocky Road, and Strawberry Fields. Bud Fox, Clarity Gardens, Doc's Apothecary and Dutch Botanicals all have versions of Mai Tai out there right now, with a few phenotypes to choose from, as well.
My current favorite comes from Clarity Gardens. Although it's a little too dense for my liking, the fruity, bitter flavors of Mai Tai are clear, and the mounting physical high is perfect for a snowbound day.
