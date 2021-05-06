Ask a Stoner: Mixing Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Dear Stoner: What happens to me if I mix Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC? I have both, and want to make some edibles.

Jared

Dear Jared: You’ll probably grow boils, incur a wrath of locusts and lose your first-born son. Also: I once saw a friend take mushrooms and ecstasy and rail a line of mystery powder within about 25 minutes, but the second he started smoking weed, he died.

Kidding on both, obviously.

When it comes to mixing Delta-8 or Delta-9 weed, all you have to worry about are the source and production methods, just like any other time you smoke weed. If it’s grown with pesticides or laced with mold, then it might be a problem. If it’s clean, then you’re good. Will you feel a little different mixing Delta-8 and Delta-9 together than just using one? Probably — everyone reacts to this shit differently — but cannabinoids are mixed together during consumption all the time. Dabbing CBD after smoking a blunt usually takes the edge off, and I imagine Delta-8 doing something like that to a lesser extent. But you’re the guinea pig here. Report back, please.



