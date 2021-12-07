Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Mixing Cannabis Strains Together

December 7, 2021 6:00AM

Ask a Stoner: Mixing Cannabis Strains Together
Westword
Dear Stoner: What are some good combos for weed if I wanted to mix two strains together?
Casey

Dear Casey: Weed salads are fun, but beware of the overload. Putting Mandarin Sunset or Tangerine Kush on the front of a joint and a piney OG on the end is like drinking a juicy IPA, and it’ll knock you out early and dry-mouthed in the same way. Any heady orange strain, like Tangie or Mimosa, and a strong Diesel will wreck your brain, too, though you’ll probably also find yourself restless and anxious. If you’re okay with getting absolutely zooted or comatose on a Tuesday night, then have at it. I can’t deny those flavors.
click to enlarge JACQUELINE COLLINS
Jacqueline Collins
The key is finding highs that complement each other on top of the flavor. Strawberry Cough’s fruity taste and uplifting high are a perfect match for Cheese’s funky notes and calming effects. Cheese also matches well with most potent Cookies, Cake or Pie cuts. On the opposite end, GMO’s spicy, gassy flavor and potent high are a good base for a CBD strain or something sweeter-tasting and old-school, like Juicy Fruit or Bubblegum.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation