Recalls Hit Three Different Marijuana Growers

Colorado marijuana regulators have issued three separate recalls that affect at least seventeen dispensaries across the state.
According to an April 12 announcement from the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, three different cultivations produced marijuana flower, shake, trim and pre-rolls that failed various mold and yeast testing or underwent improper testing procedures.
Both medical and recreational marijuana products were included in the recalls, with one particular health and safety order listing hundreds of affected strains.
"Consumers who have this affected marijuana in their possession should destroy it or return it to the Medical Marijuana Store from which it was purchased for proper disposal," all three recalls read. "Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the Medical Marijuana should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting the MED Reporting Form."
Helping Hands
The first recall listed by the MED is for flower, shake, trim and pre-rolls from BBM Enterprises, LLC, which operates Helping Hands Cannabis dispensary in Boulder and the Bud Depot in Lyons. According to the recall, potentially unsafe levels of aspergillus — a specific kind of mold banned by the MED — as well as other forms of mold, yeast and "elemental impurities" like cadmium and arsenic were found in medical and recreational products from BBM Enterprises. The affected marijuana was sold "through March, 2023," with no beginning date listed in the MED recall.
Another nineteen unlisted dispensaries throughout the state may have sold the recalled marijuana, but the majority was sold at the Bud Depot and Helping Hands, the MED notes. All marijuana from BBM Enterprise growing operations have the following license numbers printed on dispensary packaging: 403-00790 (medical), 403R-00312 (recreational) and 403R-01399 (recreational).
High Hopes
The MED also issued a recall over aspergillus levels for medical marijuana flower sold at High Hopes, a string of two dispensaries, and Bobby Brown Best Buds dispensary. The recalled marijuana sold at the Colorado Springs stores was grown by COS Investments LLC, which also owns High Hopes. According to the MED, the recalled product, labeled Pineapple Express, was sold to patients from February 2 to March 2 of this year, and all packaging should included the High Hopes medical cultivation license number, 403-01526.
Blue Sand Consulting
The third recall issued yesterday by the MED spanned thirteen medical or recreational dispensaries across Colorado, all of which sold marijuana from Blue Sand Consulting that failed aspergillus, mold and yeast testing. According to the MED, the recalled marijuana harvests were named "Scoops of Chem," "Scoops of Cream" and "Skunk," and were sold at dispensaries between October 26, 2022, and March 21 of this year. All Blue Sand Consulting flower is sold in packaging with the following cultivation license number: 403R-00753.
None of the three marijuana cultivations connected to the recalls responded to requests for comment.