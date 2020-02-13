 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Commerce City Dispensary Marks Yuma Way's Fifth StoreEXPAND
Courtesy of Canna City

Commerce City Dispensary Marks Yuma Way's Fifth Store

Nina Petrovic | February 13, 2020 | 8:35am
AA

One of the Denver area's younger dispensary chains has expanded again. Yuma Way, owner of four metro dispensaries and Denver's only licensed marijuana lounge, has opened a new pot shop in Commerce City.

The new dispensary, Canna City, had a soft opening in late January at 7150 Eudora Drive, Commerce City, with a grand opening set for an undetermined date in March, according to Yuma Way co-owner Rita Tsalyuk.

The dispensary hired artist Derek Carpenter to paint a colorful mural over the storefront. Tsalyuk, who hired Carpenter to paint another dispensary of hers in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood, believes murals are a way to pull new consumers in.

“The goal of the mural was to make the property visible from the highway,” she says. “We liked what Derek did with the Berkeley Dispensary, so we wanted to bring him back on, and create a mural that was colorful and eye-catching.”

Courtesy of Canna City

Canna City is currently running a 10 percent discount before the grand opening in March, along with offering consumers free entry at Yuma Way's pot lounge in Denver, the Coffee Joint, to socially vape their dispensary purchases. “Since the dispensary is still new, we just want our budtenders and everyone else to get into routine and get used to the store,” she adds. “But once we’re all situated, we’ll do something official.”

According to Tsalyuk, Yuma Way isn't stopping at five dispensary locations. Though she wouldn’t elaborate further, Tsalyuk says that a couple new dispensaries could open this year, with some new licenses already in the works.

“We want to keep going, and open more locations,” she says. “Nothing is ever concrete, but we are putting some things in the works.”

Canna City is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. at 7150 Eudora Drive, Commerce City.

