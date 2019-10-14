One of Colorado's Largest Weed Producers Issues Mold Recall

Bonsai has voluntarily recalled some of its products.

One of Colorado's largest commercial cannabis providers has voluntarily recalled cannabis and cannabis-derived products after plant samples failed mold testing.

According to an October 14 announcement from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, wholesale cannabis brand Bonsai Cultivation submitted plant matter and pre-rolled joints that failed DDPHE total yeast and mold testing earlier this year. Prior to the recall, Bonsai had sent cannabis flower, shake, pre-rolls and infused products to 144 dispensaries, eleven infused-product and extraction facilities and three other growing operations, the DDPHE notice states.

Each cannabis product from the recalled batch should have the following serial number, known as an OPC code, on the label: 403R-00228.

"DDPHE opened an investigation after identifying multiple samples of marijuana plant material that had failed total yeast and mold sampling from multiple retail store locations. Short- and long-term health impacts resulting from inhalation exposure to mold/yeast may exist depending on the specific product, duration, frequency, and level of exposure," the recall reads. "Consumers with concerns about their personal health should contact their physician with related questions."

Consumers experiencing symptoms of illness after smoking, vaping or ingesting products made from plant material sourced from Bonsai Cultivation are also urged to email the DDPHE at phicomments@denvergov.org, the recall adds.

Find a list of stores where Bonsai has distributed cannabis since April of this year, courtesy of the DDPHE, here.

Bonsai has not responded to a request for comment for this story.