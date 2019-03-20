Why Colorado Tokers Love Pootie Tang

We recommend Pootie Tang for nausea, mental anguish, and weird looks from budtenders upon asking for it.

There’s no shortage of strain names that can lead to awkward moments with a budtender. Asking someone to show you a jar of Moby Dick or Matanuska Thunder Fuck is always a fun experience, but nothing tops calling a dispensary to ask if it has any Pootie Tang left — unless the budtender asks you to repeat the question, which actually happened to me at Herbs 4 You earlier this week. “I asked if you had any Pootie Tang left,” is something I’d rather not repeat.

Even after comedy hipsters and lovers of early-aughts blaxploitation parodies like Undercover Brother (which I sorta like) made Pootie Tang the movie into something of a cult classic, I never came around. The fame that Louis C.K. and J.B. Smoove later found in life likely has more to do with why people pretend to like Pootie Tang nowadays, but naming an award-winning weed strain after the film probably didn’t hurt brand awareness, either.

Believe it or not, Pootie Tang has a strong history here. The strain was reportedly created in a collaborative effort of two Colorado breeders, who likely mixed OG-phenotype LA Kush with Tang Tang, a tropical sativa with Blue Sonja genetics. The result has a juicy flavor reminiscent of a glass of orange Kool-Aid, Tang or other powdered fruit drink, with way too much powder in it. However, that stark, juicy flavor is complemented by strong, earthy notes and a skunky after-scent that tends to linger minutes after you close the jar.