Ask a Stoner: Why Can't I Buy Pre-Rolled Spliffs at Dispensaries?

Dear Stoner: I'd love to be able to buy pre-rolled spliffs at dispensaries, like I could in Amsterdam. Do you know where can I find any?
Warden
Dear Warden: Amsterdam's coffee shops aren't exactly licensed and regulated, so they operate under very different rules than the tightly knit regulations that apply to Colorado dispensaries. You won't find any tobacco products for sale at Colorado dispensaries, because they're all banned from selling them and any other consumable product that doesn't have some form of weed inside. If you want a true blunt or spliff, you're going to have to roll it yourself.
pre-rolled blunts made with hemp or palm leaves instead of tobacco, and stuffing a mix of ground herb and tobacco inside of a joint cone isn't very hard, either. The quality of the cannabis and tobacco is probably better than anything pre-rolled, anyway. If you really want to re-create your Amsterdam experience, though, you should buy a bubble hash stick. I've only seen them sold from Bubble Stix and Kind Love so far, but they're essentially slender sticks of bubble hash that slide easily into joints and spliffs. For a true Amsterdam spliff, this is the way.
Send questions to [email protected]