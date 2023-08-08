Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ask a Stoner

Stoned Etiquette in Denver

According to our resident Stoner, it's all about attention and respect.
August 8, 2023
Cartoon stoner smokes weed
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: I'll be visiting Denver for a week soon, and I'm excited to get stoned and eat to my heart's content. I don't get high anxiety often, but passive-aggressive restaurant servers get in my head. How annoyed are servers with stoned customers in Denver, and should I be cognizant of that?
High Diner

Dear High Diner: When I was in Amsterdam with a few friends, someone had the bright idea to eat truffles — a slang term for gray-market psilocybin — before visiting the Rembrandt House. The greeter, an experienced handler of giggling, day-tripping tourist bros, shouted "Boo!" with his hands up as we walked through the entrance. Our dilated eyes told him we would be too embarrassed to do anything but laugh, and it certainly brought us back to reality before entering a 500-year-old house full of priceless paintings.
click to enlarge A woman smokes a blunt at Civic Center Park in Denver
Weed tourists have earned a mocked reputation out here, but it's easy to avoid the stereotypes
Jacqueline Collins
If you're stoned and disruptive during your trip in Denver, then don't be offended if someone makes fun of you. Servers are annoyed with customers who are rude, make their jobs harder or don't tip well, so you'll do fine as long as you keep the mistakes and aloofness to a minimum and refrain from hitting hash pens in the restaurant. Weed tourists have earned a mocked reputation out here, but it's easy to avoid the stereotypes. Just be cool.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending

Reader: Denver Has Effectively Legalized Social Consumption Out of Existence

Comment of the Day

Reader: Denver Has Effectively Legalized Social Consumption Out of Existence

By Westword Staff
Cannabis Calendar: Riffing on Reefer

Things to Do

Cannabis Calendar: Riffing on Reefer

By Westword Staff
Eight Pre-Rolled Joints That Are Worth Your Money

Shopping

Eight Pre-Rolled Joints That Are Worth Your Money

By Thomas Mitchell
Denver Cracking Down on Marijuana Events and Venues

Business

Denver Cracking Down on Marijuana Events and Venues

By Thomas Mitchell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation