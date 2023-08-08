Stoned Etiquette in Denver

Dear Stoner: I'll be visiting Denver for a week soon, and I'm excited to get stoned and eat to my heart's content. I don't get high anxiety often, but passive-aggressive restaurant servers get in my head. How annoyed are servers with stoned customers in Denver, and should I be cognizant of that?
High Diner
Dear High Diner: When I was in Amsterdam with a few friends, someone had the bright idea to eat truffles — a slang term for gray-market psilocybin — before visiting the Rembrandt House. The greeter, an experienced handler of giggling, day-tripping tourist bros, shouted "Boo!" with his hands up as we walked through the entrance. Our dilated eyes told him we would be too embarrassed to do anything but laugh, and it certainly brought us back to reality before entering a 500-year-old house full of priceless paintings.
hash pens in the restaurant. Weed tourists have earned a mocked reputation out here, but it's easy to avoid the stereotypes. Just be cool.
Send questions to [email protected].