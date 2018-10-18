Puffco Art Show to Unite Glass Lovers and Hash Heads This Weekend

We try to stay as updated as possible with our weekly Cannabis Calendar, but even we let an event slip by every now and then. The Puffco Art Show, a free party for those who appreciate fine glassware and cannabis concentrates, looks too cool to ignore, though.

Put on by vaporizer brand Puffco at Cultivated Synergy (a venue that is no stranger to having 4/20-inspired fun), the show will allow guests to check out new Puffco devices for cannabis concentrates as well as glassware from artists such as Ryan Fitt, BTGB, Big Z, Hefe, Erik Anders, Saki, Blitzkreiga, Pakoh, Reyna, EF Norris, Scolari, MTP, Josh Ford, Pogo, Orian, Kage, Cello, Nerv, Solo, Spacewalk, Enuff, Eternal Quartz, Slate, Jared Cortland, Flic and Trikky.