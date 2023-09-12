 Renting Bongs, Vaporizers and Marijuana Accessories in Denver | Westword
Can I Rent Bongs and Vaporizers in Denver?

Short answer: yes.
September 12, 2023
Dear Stoner: I don't smoke pot often or particularly enjoy the smell, but I like smoking weed a few times a year when a new game comes out. In anticipation of Assassin's Creed, is there anywhere I can rent a fancy bong or vape? I'm sick of pipes.
Antonio

Dear Antonio: Actually, yes. Services like 420 Airport Pickup and City Sessions are intended for tourists, but give them a call before turning on the PlayStation. Either business will happily rent out paraphernalia for the weekend, and it all comes down to how you puff. 420 Airport Pickup rents out glass bongs for old-fashioned weed snappers, while City Sessions has Pax, Loto, Puffco and Volcano vaporizers available for electronic dabbing or flower vaping.
click to enlarge Glass water pipes and dab rigs on display
Bong and vaporizer rental services are intended for Colorado tourists, but these businesses will happily rent out cannabis paraphernalia for the weekend.
Jacqueline Collins
The overnight rentals are relatively cheap at $20 to $25 per night, but you're on the hook if they break during a stoned and uncoordinated incident. For the price and risk, you might as well buy one. If you're only smoking a few times a year, then keeping a bong clean and hidden from eyes and nostrils is easy.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

