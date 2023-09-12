Can I Rent Bongs and Vaporizers in Denver?

Dear Stoner: I don't smoke pot often or particularly enjoy the smell, but I like smoking weed a few times a year when a new game comes out. In anticipation of Assassin's Creed, is there anywhere I can rent a fancy bong or vape? I'm sick of pipes.
Antonio
Dear Antonio: Actually, yes. Services like 420 Airport Pickup and City Sessions are intended for tourists, but give them a call before turning on the PlayStation. Either business will happily rent out paraphernalia for the weekend, and it all comes down to how you puff. 420 Airport Pickup rents out glass bongs for old-fashioned weed snappers, while City Sessions has Pax, Loto, Puffco and Volcano vaporizers available for electronic dabbing or flower vaping.
Send questions to [email protected].