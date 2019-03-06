Why Colorado Tokers Love Scooby Snacks

If you didn't like Scooby-Doo when you were growing up, you're probably not a dog person now. And I don't trust people who don't like dogs. Ergo, if you didn't watch the show, you're not allowed in my house. Not that I ask people before they visit or anything; that'd be weird. But if I find out? Peace.

Maybe it was my forever love for Scoob and the gang, or all the Shaggy memes flooding the Internet in January (Google it), but I just couldn’t resist a strain called Scooby Snacks — even after I found out that it was a child of Girl Scout Cookies, which I made a New Year’s resolution to avoid. The problem is, Cookies strains are damn near unavoidable these days. So much so, in fact, that all three commercial types of Scooby Snacks (or Scooby Snax, depending on the store) carry some kind of Cookies genetics.

The most popular version nationally is bred from Platinum Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG, but I’ve also smoked versions created from Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie, and Girl Scout Cookies and Star Dawg. The Cherry Pie take is initially upbeat, with a candy-like flavor profile, but the other two — while still sweet — are almost immediately calming, with piney, earthy tones.