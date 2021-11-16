Ask a Stoner: Should Budtenders Warn Customers About Old Weed?

Dear Stoner: I spent $55 on an eighth yesterday, and it was ancient. I'm used to dry weed, but shouldn't budtenders tell us if the expensive stuff is five months old?
Cashed
Dear Cashed: Budtenders are stuck in a hard spot. They’re expected to sell everything on the shelves, and this isn’t the beer trade. A Coors Light distributor will switch out expired cans for freshies at the liquor store, but cannabis growers don’t do that. Dispensary managers and store owners hate eating the cost of name-brand weed that comes in pre-packaged eighths, too, so budtenders become pawns in the larger scheme. Sometimes.
Send questions to [email protected]