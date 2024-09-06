 Should I Smoke Bad Weed to Be Polite? | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Should I Smoke Bad Weed to Be Polite?

There are plenty of ways to decline a joint without being a snob.
September 6, 2024
cartoon stoner smokes weed
Westword
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Dear Stoner: Should I smoke bad weed just to be polite? My friends buy some real dog shit, and I don't want to smoke mine without sharing — but I can't afford to supply every joint just because they're smoking old, bad weed.
Not Trying to Be a Dick

Dear Not Trying: How many friends are you smoking with? Unless you're surrounded by ten people, offering a few hits to friends isn't that big a strain on your resources. Politely decline hits of their suspect weed, and wait until they're done to smoke yours. Chances are they'll be too stoned at that point to put any real dents in your stash, and you get to enjoy your Grade A.
click to enlarge Man lights marijuana blunt
Believe it or not, most people aren't mad when you turn down a hit. It's just more for them.
Jacqueline Collins
There are ways to set boundaries without being an asshole, and most friends can take some light ribbing. As long as you keep the snide comments to a minimum, share every once in a while and don't act pretentious in other areas, then you're fine. Don't overthink this, and enjoy being able to get high with your friends. Not everyone can do that.

Send questions to [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego
Denver's Dankest Dispensary Deals

Marijuana

Denver's Dankest Dispensary Deals

By Westword Staff
Cannabis Calendar: Cannabis Garden Party

Events

Cannabis Calendar: Cannabis Garden Party

By Westword Staff
What's Really Inside of THC Vapes?

Ask a Stoner

What's Really Inside of THC Vapes?

By Herbert Fuego
Smoke Shops Sell a Lot More Than Pipes and Bongs Nowadays

Ask a Stoner

Smoke Shops Sell a Lot More Than Pipes and Bongs Nowadays

By Herbert Fuego
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation