Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Smoking Weed on First Dates

April 11, 2023 6:04AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: I've smoked weed before or during first dates a handful of times, to various results. Sometimes I'm hilarious and engaging, and other times I'm awkward and silent. Is there a "right" strain out there, or should I just stop the stoned dating?
Canna-nova

Dear Canna-nova: Probably time to stop adding weed to your first dates, and take a short shot of tequila like a normal person. Unless you have problems eating on an anxious stomach, there's little upside to smoking cannabis before a first date. That's like getting high before a haircut. Small talk becomes brutal, and both of you are just trying to get to the end. Sure, the right cut of Sour Diesel or Gak Smoovie might make you feel more social, but it's too big a risk. You could forget half of the conversation, hurting future dates. The high could go south.

Chances are your eyes or stoned giggles will give you away, and no amount of cologne can successfully cover up the smell of burnt weed. Wait until the second or third date to suggest a shared joint, and keep away from lighting up before dates until you're in relationship territory.


Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
