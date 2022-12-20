Colorado's Best Cannabis Strains of 2022

Cannabis growers never cease to amaze us. The second we think they're relying too much on names and qualities from the cookie store or candy shop, they come out with strains that smell like cooked onions and roasted garlic, funky cheese and honey, or chocolate and mint.
Colorado's green thumbs reached new heights in cannabis smells, flavors and effects this year, and I was lucky enough to test out a strain from them each week. After a year of trying everything I could get my hands on, here are the ten best strains from Colorado growers in 2022:
Georgia Pie
The term "one-hitter" usually applies to a strain's ability to make us cough, but Georgia Pie fits it better than 99.9 percent of the cannabis I've tried. I often find myself feeling as if the session has just ended, only to see a clock and learn that I smoked Georgia Pie hours ago. This isn't a droopy-eyed marathon high, either, but a happily burnt state of mind. Such sustained bliss can make almost anything entertaining, but whatever Georgia Pie gives in stupid grins, it takes away in critical thinking. Keep it around for when the kids are in bed or when a break from the real world is in order.
Gak Smoovie
All of this talk about "exotic" genetics gets old, but Gak Smoovie's parents are truly rare. The mother strain, Gak, is essentially a mystery, while the father, 4Locoz, has Hindu Zkittlez and Eddy Lep OG genetics, neither of which are readily available. The combination created one of the best daytime strains at dispensaries today — though being grown and extracted by 710 Labs doesn't hurt, either. If you're lucky enough to come across the Gak, jump on it, and save it for a day when enthusiasm is required. Gak Smoovie's energetic high is sustainable and clear, providing a sunny disposition on cloudy days. The flavor is more sweet than resinous, but isn't lacking in terps, either.
Super Boof
The term "boof" usually means one of two things: crappy weed or shoving drugs up one's butthole. Neither of those definitions made this strain sound like something I'd want to smoke, but enough talented growers and extractors have taken it on to pique my interest. A mix of Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, Super Boof tingles and singes the nostrils, but in bubbly and invigorating fashion, not a gross, Sex Panther sort of way. The smell and flavor are unique, and the high is surprisingly productive. Super Boof quickly became a darling in the eyes of extractors in 2022, especially the rosin crowd, so chances are good that you'll come across it during your next trip to the pot shop. Keep your eyes peeled, because this boof is worth the squeeze.
Sundae Driver
This hybrid, a mix of Fruity Pebbles OG and Grape Pie from Cannarado, is a no-brainer for mental relaxation without physical fatigue. Don't put this strain in overdrive, and enjoying the last 24 hours of the weekend without guilt becomes much easier. Clearing out anxiety or stress without becoming immobile on weed is tough to achieve, but Sundae Driver provides a smooth high that more than lives up to its name. That easygoing high has fooled me into one too many hits and several zoned-out stares, though, so drive slowly.
Marshmallow OG
The mix of Chemdog D, Jet Fuel Gelato and Triangle Kush carries sharp notes of honey and mellow hints of vanilla, creating a sweet, creamy chaser for the heavy gas up front. The effects leave me more engaged in conversation and activities, but with a mellow disposition. The strain is extremely effective at making my stomach growl, the high is never disorienting, and it always allows me a couple of hours of focus and motivation before putting me out for good. After a joint of Marshmallow OG, you can easily go for a long walk, pick up some junk food and then begin a movie marathon.
Smarties
The smell impressed, yet the flavor surprised. A tart, berry-like flavor clung to the sides of my tongue after each puff, leaving funky hints of dough and a distinct earthy, hashy aftertaste lingering around afterward. I could truly taste both of Smarties' parents, but with its own signature sugary input, too. I find myself stretching a lot after smoking Smarties, no matter how much sleep I had the night before. Those sedating effects tend to stay south of my shoulders, however, giving me the best of both worlds for an indoor high. My brain stays alert with a euphoric bounciness on Smarties, which doesn't go away unless the physical comedown takes over. Keep your munchies in check, and that probably won't happen, ensuring that the high will be relaxing, productive or just plain fun: That part is up to you.
Funyunz
I had the misfortune of mistaking Funyunz' gassy, funky flavor profile for a good afternoon smoke, which immediately ended all of my plans. Standing turns into sitting inside of an hour after smoking Funyunz, and sitting quickly turns into lying down. If you use Funyunz for anything other than a sedative or midnight snack, be prepared to struggle and yawn until a pillow is secured.
Pot Roast
Pot Roast doesn't knock me out, but it definitely puts me into a lower gear. The euphoric effects begin by fogging my brain, leaking into my body within two hours. I was never totally floored by the body high, but it was relaxing enough, and being able to get off the couch isn't necessarily a bad thing. I'll keep Pot Roast for after work and Friday afternoons, but it would serve fine as a bedtime strain for lower tolerances.
Honolulu Strange
Forget the granola bar before you head outside, and grab the Honolulu Strange instead, because this puppy provides sustained energy throughout the day. My focus typically returns within fifteen minutes of lighting up, the euphoria and creativity never leave, and the munchies are generally minimal. Outside of a dry mouth and the off chance that my focus stays fuzzy (usually after smoking too much), Honolulu Strange is very light on the side effects.
Extra Pulp
It would be fair to describe Extra Pulp as a hybrid, but the comedown is so sudden, strong and unavoidable that I've stopped trying to smoke it before 5 p.m. After about an hour of focused and creative energy, everything starts to sag. Time moves slower, vision becomes narrow, and nothing garners a real reaction. Burn a bowl, get your clothes and lunch ready for Monday, and hop in bed for an episode or two.