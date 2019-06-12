Why Colorado Tokers Love Sour Grapes

I can’t be the only person who waited until June to start exercising again, but it certainly feels that way, watching all of you fit Colorado dickweeds jogging and biking everywhere as I Uber half a mile to Shake Shack. Metabolism just doesn’t have my back like it used to, and at this point in life, I deserve the love handles. Time to get off my ass and do some push-ups, right?

If only I had that sentiment before finding Sour Grapes.

A cross of cannabis all-timers Grand Daddy Purple and Sour Diesel, Sour Grapes is a sinfully sweet strain that can kill diets with the spark of a bowl. The sour, syrupy strain’s high tends to run down the middle, but the munchies side path it takes you down almost guarantees a nap. Sure, an increased appetite is a well-known side effect of smoking pot, but Sour Grapes is more than that, manifesting itself into a little devil on your shoulder, directing you to clean out the pantry and maybe even call in a GrubHub order before the high is done.

Aggressive munchies notwithstanding, the effects of Sour Grapes are pretty even-keeled. Half of a joint kept me motivated enough to grocery shop, do a load of laundry and prepare a healthy, boring dinner of chicken breast and veggies. The next half kept me glued to the couch, YouTubing old reruns of Tales From the Crypt as I destroyed a bowl of ramen and six cream cheese wontons. If I had only smoked the first half, I might have kept enjoying the evening and also kept that diet in check, but as it was, I was in stoner glutton mode.

Not to be confused with Sour Grape (another name for Grape Stomper), Sour Grapes is relatively easy to find in Denver for any toker who knows how to use a search engine. We’ve spotted it at Affinity, Doc’s Apothecary, Leiffa, High Level Health, Mile High Green Cross and Rocky Road Remedies, with other stores likely to carry it in flower and concentrate, as well.

Looks: Generally on the slender side and comprising fluffy, open calyxes, Sour Grapes would look more like a bright-green sativa if it weren’t for common spots of deep violet. Those fluffy nugs can still get dense, though, so make sure they’re properly dried and cured before breaking them up.

Smell: Sour Grapes is a welcome scent if you’re tired of the common herbal and earthy tones in cannabis. Here, pungent, rubbery whiffs of tennis balls and a syrupy-sweet smell combine with a bittersweet, fruity aroma reminiscent of grapes with a dirty skin.

Flavor: Although the plant matter adds herbal notes, the flavor of Sour Grapes starts and ends much like the high, with initial Sour Diesel characteristics followed by Grand Daddy Purp qualities. Rubbery, sour notes and an earthy back end are complemented by a sweet, syrupy aftertaste, like that of Concord grapes.

Effects: Sour Grapes is considered a 50/50 strain, but it’s more of a roller coaster experience than a sit on the fence. Concentrated, energetic euphoria hits you after one or two tokes, but time and more consumption relax the body heavily, and all eating discipline goes out the window.

Home grower’s take: “Never grown it before, and I hear it’s pretty hard to find. Never seen seeds of it, so you’ll have to either find some clones or come up on a plant to cut from. Buds look like a heavy yielder — but they also look like they could be subject to mold if you let them get too big and wet. I’ve grown GDP and Sour Diesel plenty of times, and both take at least ten weeks to harvest after flowering begins, so I’ll bet their child would take a long time, too. Dank-smelling strain if you like either GDP or Sour D, but I don’t think you can grow it yourself.”

